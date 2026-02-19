Camp New York Launches 2026 Commercial to Kick Off Year-Long “Traditions Worth Keeping” Campaign
Camp New York has launched its first-ever commercial to coincide with the Super Bowl, kicking off a year-long 2026 campaign themed “Traditions Worth Keeping.” The campaign celebrates the enduring appeal of camping through nostalgic storytelling while promoting New York State campgrounds and RV parks and the 2026 Camp New York Campground & RV Park Travel Guide.
Malta, NY, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Camp New York, a division of the Campground Owners of New York (CONY), has launched its first-ever commercial, marking the start of a year-long consumer campaign celebrating the timeless appeal of camping in New York State. In true Super Bowl fashion, the commercial debuted on Super Bowl Sunday, joining the excitement and buzz that comes with one of advertising’s biggest days.
The commercial blends nostalgic footage of camping trips from years past with modern-day adventures, capturing the essence of camping and the values it represents: time outdoors, meaningful connections, and traditions passed down through generations. The spot invites viewers to reflect on the moments that make camping memorable while inspiring new experiences across New York’s diverse campgrounds and RV parks.
“Camping has always been about more than just where you stay. It’s about the memories you make and the traditions you carry forward,” said Ann Flach, Marketing & Communications Manager of the Campground Owners of New York. “This campaign celebrates those moments while inviting both new and returning campers to experience everything New York’s independent campgrounds and RV parks have to offer.”
The Camp New York Campground & RV Park Travel Guide is one of the many benefits available to CONY member campgrounds. Designed as a user-friendly trip-planning resource, the guide features comprehensive campground listings, travel destinations, helpful tips, and fun facts to assist campers in planning their next adventure.
The Camp New York Travel Guide is distributed at RV and tourism shows throughout the year and is available at select rest stops, travel centers, grocery stores, and by request directly through the Camp New York website.
Campers consistently praise the guide for its value and inspiration, sharing feedback such as:
“I am eager to camp in New York this year and can’t wait to receive the Camp New York Travel Guide!”
“Camp New York has been such a helpful resource for planning our family camping trip this summer!”
“We love planning our family camping trips ahead of time and always look forward to getting our copy of your directory!”
For more information about Camp New York, the 2026 campaign, or to request a travel guide, visit www.campnewyork.com.
About Camp New York
Camp New York is the consumer-facing brand of the Campground Owners of New York (CONY), a trade association dedicated to promoting New York State campgrounds and RV parks. Through marketing, advocacy, and visitor resources, Camp New York connects travelers with unforgettable outdoor experiences across the state.
Ann Flach
585-586-4360
www.campnewyork.com
