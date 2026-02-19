Camp New York Launches 2026 Commercial to Kick Off Year-Long “Traditions Worth Keeping” Campaign

Camp New York has launched its first-ever commercial to coincide with the Super Bowl, kicking off a year-long 2026 campaign themed “Traditions Worth Keeping.” The campaign celebrates the enduring appeal of camping through nostalgic storytelling while promoting New York State campgrounds and RV parks and the 2026 Camp New York Campground & RV Park Travel Guide.