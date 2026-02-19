Camp New York Announces Winners of Inaugural Best of Camp New York Awards
Malta, NY, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Campground Owners of New York and Camp New York are thrilled to announce the winners of the first-ever Best of Camp New York Awards, a celebration honoring exceptional campgrounds as chosen by the people who know them best — the campers.
Voted on by campers during the 2025 camping season, the Best of Camp New York Awards recognize excellence across a variety of categories that reflect the diverse and unforgettable experiences campgrounds provide. From scenic views and water recreation to family-friendly fun and pet accommodations, these awards shine a spotlight on the very best in outdoor hospitality.
Winners were officially announced during CONY’s Annual Meeting in Cooperstown on November 2, 2025.
2025 Best of Camp New York Award Winners
Best Overall Campground (125 Sites or Less) – West Canada Creek Campground, Poland, NY
Best Overall Campground (126 or More Sites) – Lake George RV Park, Lake George, NY
Best New Campground – Shady Oaks Camping Resort, Plattsburgh, NY
Best Scenic Views – Catskill Mountains/ Gilboa KOA Holiday, Gilboa, NY
Best Campground Amenities – Dream Lake Campground, Warsaw, NY
Best Glamping/Rental Accommodations – Hickory Hill Camping Resort, Bath, NY
Best Tent Sites – Rip Van Winkle Campground, Saugerties, NY
Best RV Sites – Sleepy Hollow Lake Campground, Akron, NY
Best Family-Friendly Campground – Hickory Hill Camping Resort, Bath, NY
Best Pet-Friendly Campground – Lake George RV Park, Lake George, NY
Best Water Recreation – West Canada Creek Campground, Poland, NY
Best Campground Community Atmosphere – Lazy Days RV Resort, Mooers Forks, NY
“These awards are about celebrating the passion, dedication, and unique experiences that New York independently owned and operated campgrounds offer,” said Ann Flach, Marketing and Communications Manager of CONY and Camp New York. “We’re proud to recognize the hard work of our members and to highlight the special places that campers return to year after year.”
Campground Owners of New York and Camp New York extend their heartfelt congratulations to this year’s winners and thank all the campers who participated in making this celebration of excellence possible.
About Campground Owners of New York & Camp New York
Campground Owners of New York is the premier association representing privately owned campgrounds across the state. Dedicated to promoting outdoor hospitality, Camp New York connects campers with unforgettable experiences and supports campground owners through advocacy, education, and statewide marketing efforts.
