The Jim Moran Foundation Awards Hispanic Unity of Florida More Than $750,000 in Recognition of Their 25th Anniversary
Hispanic Unity of Florida received a $756,000 grant from The Jim Moran Foundation to support its Career & Technical Education Program. The longtime partnership has strengthened families through education and workforce training. This anniversary grant will expand HUF’s ability to help students earn high‑demand certifications and achieve lasting economic stability.
Broward, FL, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF) is honored to announce that The Jim Moran Foundation has awarded the organization $756,000 to support its Career & Technical Education (CTE) Program. This special grant commemorates The Jim Moran Foundation’s 25 years of improving the quality of life for the youth and families of Florida.
A partnership rooted in trust and decades of impact continues to define the relationship between The Jim Moran Foundation and HUF. What began as a $5,000 investment to support children in 2001 has grown into a multi‑year commitment that strengthens entire families through education, workforce training, and greater economic stability.
HUF’s Career & Technical Education Program equips students with essential support as they pursue high demand certifications in healthcare, technology, trades, and other rapidly growing industries. Through culturally competent guidance, financial assistance, and wraparound services, HUF helps participants overcome barriers and succeed in rigorous career training programs that lead to long-term, family sustaining employment.
Over the years, The Jim Moran Foundation’s support has helped HUF expand its reach, enhance program quality, grow enrollment, and improve completion and job placement outcomes. This latest investment will further strengthen program delivery and student success.
“We are deeply grateful to The Jim Moran Foundation for its continued trust and extraordinary support,” said Felipe Pinzon, President & CEO of Hispanic Unity of Florida. “For more than two decades, this partnership has helped individuals and families transform their lives through education and opportunity. At the heart of our work is a simple belief: when families get the right support in one place, job training, financial guidance, and access to benefits, they can build lasting stability. This anniversary grant is a testament to the powerful investment in our Career & Technical Education Program and in the people we proudly serve.”
To recognize its 25th Anniversary, The Jim Moran Foundation awarded grants currently totaling more than $20 million. Final anniversary grants will be announced in early 2026.
“My husband often said, ‘The future belongs to those who prepare for it,’ and Hispanic Unity believes that, too,” said Jan Moran, chairman and president of The Jim Moran Foundation. “With heart and integrity, they encourage and empower their clients to achieve their greatest potential. The Career & Technical Education Program creates pathways toward resiliency and self-sufficiency, and I know Jim would be happy that his foundation is a part of it.”
About The Jim Moran Foundation
Founded by automotive pioneer Jim Moran, the mission of The Jim Moran Foundation is to improve the quality of life for the youth and families of Florida through the support of innovative programs and opportunities that meet the ever-changing needs of the community. Since its inception in 2000, The Foundation has invested more than $325 million in education, elder care, family strengthening and transitional living initiatives. Additional funding has been committed through multi-year grants with efforts currently focused in Broward, Duval and Palm Beach counties. Through a long-term Grant Agreement, The Foundation’s significant funder is JM Family Enterprises, Inc. To learn more, visit www.jimmoranfoundation.org.
About Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF)
Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF) was founded in 1982 by local community leaders to serve as a haven for immigrants and others, helping ease the acculturation process and supporting them on the path to achieving the American dream. Today, HUF stands as South Florida’s largest 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the immigrant population, offering 12 programs and more than 30 services in four languages. Since its founding, HUF has served over 585,000 individuals from diverse communities.
