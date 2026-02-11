Water for South Sudan Reinforces Commitment to Sustainable, Community-Led Clean Water Solutions Amid Ongoing Crisis
South Sudan is in a long-term water and public health crisis, with millions lacking clean water and facing recurring disease outbreaks. As outside aid becomes less reliable, WFSS is responding with a different, more sustainable approach focused on long-term impact rather than short-term fixes.
Rochester, NY, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- South Sudan faces a persistent water and public health emergency. Millions lack reliable access to clean water, and broken systems contribute to recurring cholera outbreaks and preventable waterborne diseases. With international aid and external support increasingly unpredictable, the stakes have never been higher.
At Water for South Sudan (WFSS), this challenge is not viewed as a one-off crisis but as a call to act differently. WFSS has long maintained that clean water systems last only when communities have the tools, skills, and authority to manage them. Unlike traditional aid models that install infrastructure and leave, WFSS partners with local communities to build, manage, and sustain water systems over the long term.
WFSS measures success not by the number of wells drilled, but by the systems that continue to function years later. Key elements of the WFSS sustainability model include:
- Community-led planning and site selection that reflects local priorities.
- Water Management Committees (WMC) with inclusive leadership, including women, responsible for oversight and governance.
- Hands-on technical training for local pump mechanics and technicians, ensuring skills remain in the community.
- Locally managed financing and micro-savings plans to support repairs and future system needs.
- Ongoing monitoring and evaluation to track performance, water quality, and longevity.
By emphasizing local ownership and accountability, WFSS empowers communities to maintain systems, solve challenges independently, and ensure equitable access to water—turning beneficiaries into decision-makers.
“In a moment of global aid contraction, sustainability isn’t about doing more with less, it’s about building systems that don’t collapse when funding shifts. That requires equipping communities with practical tools, technical skills, and real decision-making power. It's what WFSS has been doing since the beginning, and we're doubling down as we look ahead,” said Shannon Hesel, WFSS Executive Director.
With ownership comes dignity, resilience, and a lasting solution to a predictable problem. As climate pressures and conflict intensify, equipping communities to lead their own water systems has never been more urgent.
About Water for South Sudan
Water for South Sudan is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing sustainable clean water solutions to communities across South Sudan. Since its founding, WFSS has partnered with communities to design, build, and maintain water systems that endure, empowering local leadership and promoting self-sufficiency.
At Water for South Sudan (WFSS), this challenge is not viewed as a one-off crisis but as a call to act differently. WFSS has long maintained that clean water systems last only when communities have the tools, skills, and authority to manage them. Unlike traditional aid models that install infrastructure and leave, WFSS partners with local communities to build, manage, and sustain water systems over the long term.
WFSS measures success not by the number of wells drilled, but by the systems that continue to function years later. Key elements of the WFSS sustainability model include:
- Community-led planning and site selection that reflects local priorities.
- Water Management Committees (WMC) with inclusive leadership, including women, responsible for oversight and governance.
- Hands-on technical training for local pump mechanics and technicians, ensuring skills remain in the community.
- Locally managed financing and micro-savings plans to support repairs and future system needs.
- Ongoing monitoring and evaluation to track performance, water quality, and longevity.
By emphasizing local ownership and accountability, WFSS empowers communities to maintain systems, solve challenges independently, and ensure equitable access to water—turning beneficiaries into decision-makers.
“In a moment of global aid contraction, sustainability isn’t about doing more with less, it’s about building systems that don’t collapse when funding shifts. That requires equipping communities with practical tools, technical skills, and real decision-making power. It's what WFSS has been doing since the beginning, and we're doubling down as we look ahead,” said Shannon Hesel, WFSS Executive Director.
With ownership comes dignity, resilience, and a lasting solution to a predictable problem. As climate pressures and conflict intensify, equipping communities to lead their own water systems has never been more urgent.
About Water for South Sudan
Water for South Sudan is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing sustainable clean water solutions to communities across South Sudan. Since its founding, WFSS has partnered with communities to design, build, and maintain water systems that endure, empowering local leadership and promoting self-sufficiency.
Contact
Water for South SudanContact
Kat Griffin
(585) 383-0410
waterforsouthsudan.org
Kat Griffin
(585) 383-0410
waterforsouthsudan.org
Categories