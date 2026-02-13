6th Assured PNT Summit Speakers and Topics Announced
Full Spectrum Navigation Leaders to Convene in Washington, DC, on April 7-8
Washington, DC, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute’s 6th Annual Assured PNT Summit will convene leaders from the military services, federal government, industry, and academia in a collaborative, town hall forum to discuss the advancement and development of a robust, resilient U.S. PNT enterprise. The 2026 Summit will highlight the need to ensure PNT services are robust, resilient, and available for military, civil, and commercial applications across the United States.
Key Topics to Be Covered Include:
- Ensuring U.S. Military PNT Overmatch: Policy, Governance, and Accountability Across the DoW’s PNT Enterprise
- Advancing the Army’s PNT Solutions to Enable Overmatch
- Accelerating Space Resiliency and Innovation: Enabling GPS and PNT as a Warfighting Capability
- Taking a Multi-Layered Approach to Add Resiliency to the U.S. PNT Architecture
- Assuring PNT by Countering Jamming, Spoofing, and Cyber Threats
- Navigating a Contested Maritime Environment: Assured PNT for the Fleet
Confirmed Speakers Include:
- Erin Carper, PEO, Military Communications & Positioning, Navigation, and Timing, Space Systems Command
- Leah Kirkwood, SES, PEO for Electronic Systems, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
- Chris Erickson, PhD, Director, Office of Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) & Spectrum Management, Department of Transportation
- Capt. Margaret Kennedy, USCG, Commander, Coast Guard Navigation Center
- Lt. Col. David Edsen, USSF, SYD 831, Space Systems Command
- Christopher Jais, Project Manager, PM PNT
- Kevin Coggins, Deputy Associate Administrator and Program Manager for the SCaN Program, NASA
- Michael Pigott, Deputy Head, National Positioning, Navigation & Timing (PNT) Office, International Research and Innovation Directorate, UK Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
- CDR Mike Ammendola, USN, Director, Navigation Cell, Space Development Agency
- Willie Nelson, SES (Ret.), Former Director, Army APNT CFT; Chief Strategy Officer, T2S Solutions
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with speakers and key decision-makers as they discuss the steps being taken to assure PNT for military, commercial, and civilian applications.
For more information, to download the full agenda, or to register, please visit https://pnt.dsigroup.org/.
