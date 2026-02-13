Mark R. Butscha, Jr., Partner, Thompson Hine LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Antitrust Risks and Tariff Price Adjustments
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, has announced today that Mark R. Butscha, Jr., Partner, Thompson Hine LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Antitrust Risks and Tariff Price Adjustments: Navigating Regulatory Scrutiny.”
Jersey City, NJ, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for March 5, 2026, from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm (ET).
About Mark R. Butscha, Jr.
Mark leads the firm’s merger control practice, guiding clients through risk assessment and reportability under the Hart Scott Rodino Act and international merger control regimes, as well as responses to governmental investigations by the DOJ, FTC, and foreign enforcers. Mark’s experience includes a secondment as in-house competition counsel where he managed key aspects of a major antitrust merger investigation. Mark represents clients in complex litigation, including defending antitrust class actions related to alleged “no poach” agreements and the use of pricing algorithms in the residential real estate industry, and he has more than a decade of trial and appellate experience. Mark counsels clients on antitrust issues related to competitor collaborations, trade associations, group purchasing organizations, product distribution, and supply chain issues.
About Thompson Hine LLP
Thompson Hine LLP is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 lawyers in 11 U.S. offices. The firm was ranked number 1 in the category “Most innovative North American law firms: New working models” by The Financial Times and was 1 of 7 firms shortlisted for The American Lawyer’s inaugural Legal Services Innovation Award. The firm has been recognized by the National Law Journal as a Legal Technology Trailblazer and featured by Bloomberg for its innovative service delivery models, which drive accuracy and predictability. Rated a leading law firm in Chambers USA for 20 consecutive years, Thompson Hine serves premier businesses worldwide.
Event Summary
In a complex global trade environment, businesses face more scrutiny from antitrust regulators when prices change due to tariffs and supply chain issues. Recent enforcement actions show that even valid tariff-related pricing strategies can lead to investigations if not managed carefully.
Join Craig R. Malam, PhD, Partner, at Edgeworth Economics, Hassan Faghani, PhD, Director, at Berkeley Research Group, LLC, David A. Higbee, Partner, at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, and Mark R. Butscha, Jr., Partner, at Thompson Hine LLP for this CLE antitrust webinar. This panel of experts in antitrust and trade law will explore how tariff-driven pricing impacts competition law and regulatory compliance. They will provide practical advice on how companies can reduce antitrust risks, stay transparent, and comply during price adjustments or the renegotiation of supply terms in changing tariff conditions.
Attendees will learn how US. and international regulators evaluate pricing coordination and what legal teams can do to avoid potential violations.
What You Will Learn in this Webinar
Understanding the Antitrust Implications of Tariff-Related Price Adjustments
Recent Enforcement Trends and Notable Cases
Strategies for Lawful Communication and Coordination with Suppliers and Distributors
Compliance Best Practices for Pricing and Market Responses to Tariff Changes
Managing Internal Reviews and Documentation to Withstand Regulatory Scrutiny
Practical Guidance on Navigating DOJ and FTC Enforcement Priorities
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact:
Therese Lumbao
Director, Account Management & Member Services
The Knowledge Group, LLC
info@theknowledgegroup.org
