Agile Fleet, Inc. Announces Don Dymont as New Chief Executive Officer
Chantilly, VA, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Agile Fleet, Inc. Announces Don Dymont as New Chief Executive Officer: Founder Ed Smith Retires After 25 Years and Will Continue as Advisor
Agile Fleet, Inc. today announced that Don Dymont has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Founder and longtime CEO Ed Smith has retired after 25 years of building and leading the company and will continue to serve as an advisor to Agile Fleet.
Founded in 2000, Agile Fleet was built on a simple idea: help organizations operate more efficient, accountable fleets through practical, easy-to-use technology. Under Smith’s leadership, the company became a trusted partner to government agencies, universities, utilities, and other fleet-dependent organizations across North America.
“Building Agile Fleet has been the work of a lifetime,” said Smith. “I’m incredibly proud of the team and the impact we’ve had in the fleet community. Don is the right leader for this next chapter, and I’m confident in his ability to guide the company forward while staying true to what has made Agile Fleet successful. I look forward to continuing to support the business as an advisor.”
Dymont brings more than 25 years of experience leading technology and SaaS-adjacent businesses, including extensive work with regulated and public-sector organizations. His background spans enterprise software, operations, and scaling mission-critical platforms within complex customer and partner environments.
“My priority is continuity, with an eye toward the future,” said Dymont. “Agile Fleet has a strong foundation, a committed team, and trusted customer relationships. We’re excited about the innovations already underway—focused on improving efficiency, accountability, and ease of use for fleets—while continuing to support customers with the same discipline and reliability they expect from us.”
Agile Fleet’s products, leadership team, and customer commitments remain unchanged. Smith’s continued involvement as an advisor ensures the company benefits from his deep domain expertise as Agile Fleet continues to invest in product enhancements and operational excellence.
About Agile Fleet, Inc.
Agile Fleet, Inc. provides fleet management software that helps organizations right-size fleets, improve utilization, and increase accountability. Serving public-sector, education, and commercial customers, Agile Fleet delivers practical solutions designed for real-world fleet operations.
Agile Fleet, Inc. today announced that Don Dymont has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Founder and longtime CEO Ed Smith has retired after 25 years of building and leading the company and will continue to serve as an advisor to Agile Fleet.
Founded in 2000, Agile Fleet was built on a simple idea: help organizations operate more efficient, accountable fleets through practical, easy-to-use technology. Under Smith’s leadership, the company became a trusted partner to government agencies, universities, utilities, and other fleet-dependent organizations across North America.
“Building Agile Fleet has been the work of a lifetime,” said Smith. “I’m incredibly proud of the team and the impact we’ve had in the fleet community. Don is the right leader for this next chapter, and I’m confident in his ability to guide the company forward while staying true to what has made Agile Fleet successful. I look forward to continuing to support the business as an advisor.”
Dymont brings more than 25 years of experience leading technology and SaaS-adjacent businesses, including extensive work with regulated and public-sector organizations. His background spans enterprise software, operations, and scaling mission-critical platforms within complex customer and partner environments.
“My priority is continuity, with an eye toward the future,” said Dymont. “Agile Fleet has a strong foundation, a committed team, and trusted customer relationships. We’re excited about the innovations already underway—focused on improving efficiency, accountability, and ease of use for fleets—while continuing to support customers with the same discipline and reliability they expect from us.”
Agile Fleet’s products, leadership team, and customer commitments remain unchanged. Smith’s continued involvement as an advisor ensures the company benefits from his deep domain expertise as Agile Fleet continues to invest in product enhancements and operational excellence.
About Agile Fleet, Inc.
Agile Fleet, Inc. provides fleet management software that helps organizations right-size fleets, improve utilization, and increase accountability. Serving public-sector, education, and commercial customers, Agile Fleet delivers practical solutions designed for real-world fleet operations.
Contact
Agile Fleet, Inc.Contact
Michael Hicks
571-498-7555
www.agilefleet.com
Michael Hicks
571-498-7555
www.agilefleet.com
Categories