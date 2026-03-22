United States of America 250th Anniversary Card Launch June 1, 2026
Founded by a Black American Female, Mom, Grandma Entrepreneur Ms. Mechael Wright-Hodges.
Marshfield, MA, March 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of America’s upcoming 250th Anniversary, Ms. Mechael Wright-Hodges, Founder of American Card, proudly announces the launch of the United States of America 250th Anniversary Card — a patriotic discount membership card designed to encourage Americans to support American-owned businesses of all races, while celebrating 250 years of independence.
Launching June 1, 2026, the initiative stands as a modern symbol of national progress — reflecting how far the country has come. A Black American female-owned company now proudly offering a United States of America 250th Anniversary Card for all Americans of every race, background, and belief is a testament to growth, opportunity, and unity.
“As we approach America’s 250th birthday, this card represents participation,” said Ms. Wright-Hodges. “It represents shopping local, supporting businesses, and celebrating who we are together.”
The annual membership card allows cardholders to receive exclusive discounts at participating American businesses while promoting the message:
Shop, Eat & Play in America — 250 Years Strong.
The initiative reflects the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who once said:
“We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.”
The United States of America 250th Anniversary Card is designed not around politics, but participation — encouraging Americans to support one another economically and locally.
How It Works:
1) Participating businesses offer voluntary discounts.
2) Members purchase the annual card.
3) Cardholders use the card while shopping, dining, and traveling.
A portion of proceeds supports community-focused initiatives, Including American Legion Family programs.
The card serves as both a savings tool and a patriotic symbol — reminding Americans that economic unity strengthens communities.
As the nation prepares for the official 250th celebration in July 2026, the United States of America 250th Anniversary Card invites citizens to take part in honoring America’s past while investing in its future.
For more information, visit:
www.usa250card.com
Launching June 1, 2026, the initiative stands as a modern symbol of national progress — reflecting how far the country has come. A Black American female-owned company now proudly offering a United States of America 250th Anniversary Card for all Americans of every race, background, and belief is a testament to growth, opportunity, and unity.
“As we approach America’s 250th birthday, this card represents participation,” said Ms. Wright-Hodges. “It represents shopping local, supporting businesses, and celebrating who we are together.”
The annual membership card allows cardholders to receive exclusive discounts at participating American businesses while promoting the message:
Shop, Eat & Play in America — 250 Years Strong.
The initiative reflects the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who once said:
“We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.”
The United States of America 250th Anniversary Card is designed not around politics, but participation — encouraging Americans to support one another economically and locally.
How It Works:
1) Participating businesses offer voluntary discounts.
2) Members purchase the annual card.
3) Cardholders use the card while shopping, dining, and traveling.
A portion of proceeds supports community-focused initiatives, Including American Legion Family programs.
The card serves as both a savings tool and a patriotic symbol — reminding Americans that economic unity strengthens communities.
As the nation prepares for the official 250th celebration in July 2026, the United States of America 250th Anniversary Card invites citizens to take part in honoring America’s past while investing in its future.
For more information, visit:
www.usa250card.com
Contact
American CardContact
Mechael Wright-Hodges
781-561-8753
usa250card.com
Mechael Wright-Hodges
781-561-8753
usa250card.com
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