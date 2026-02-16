L.I. Against Domestic Violence Celebrates 50 Years of Service
Purple Tie Gala Honors Northwell Health, Assistant District Attorney Keri M. Herzog and the Suffolk County Police Department
Ronkonkoma, NY, February 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Long Island Against Domestic Violence (LIADV) will mark a powerful milestone this year as it celebrates its 50th Anniversary at its annual Purple Tie Gala, commemorating five decades of advocacy, protection, and hope for survivors of domestic violence.
Fifty years ago, LIADV began with one woman’s vision: to create a safe place for victims of domestic violence to turn for help. With the support of Southside Hospital, the organization was given a small space in the hospital’s basement, where it launched its first hotline. From those humble beginnings, LIADV has grown into Suffolk County’s leading comprehensive domestic violence service provider, serving thousands of individuals and families each year.
Today, LIADV offers a full spectrum of services designed to meet survivors wherever they are in their journey. The agency provides professional advocates in courts and at every Suffolk County police precinct, ensuring victims have immediate access to guidance and support. It offers legal services, individual and group counseling, prevention education in schools, workplace training programs for corporations, and vocational training to help survivors rebuild independence and stability.
Central to its mission is LIADV’s Safe Harbor shelter — a secure, confidential haven that welcomes women, children, and even family pets, recognizing that true safety must include every member of the family.
“This milestone is not only a celebration of how far we’ve come, but a reminder of how much work remains,” said Wendy Linsalata, Executive Director of LIADV. “For 50 years, our community has stood with survivors. Together, we have built a network of protection, empowerment, and hope that continues to evolve to meet the needs of those we serve.”
This year’s Purple Tie Gala will also honor three outstanding partners whose commitment to safety and advocacy has strengthened LIADV’s mission:
· Northwell Health, recognized for 50 years of partnership with LIADV.
· The Suffolk County Police Department, honored for 39 years of collaboration with LIADV through the Precinct Advocacy Program and its commitment to protecting victims and holding offenders accountable.
· Keri Herzog, Assistant District Attorney, recognized for her leadership and career- long dedication to advancing the rights of survivors, enhancing their safety and trust in the work that LIADV does.
The Purple Tie Gala serves as both a celebration and a call to action, bringing together community leaders, law enforcement, healthcare professionals, advocates, and supporters united in the effort to end domestic violence.
As LIADV enters its next chapter, the organization remains steadfast in its founding vision: that every survivor deserves safety, dignity, and the opportunity to build a future free from abuse.
For more information about the Purple Tie Gala, or to learn more about LIADV’s services, visit liadv.org. If you or someone you know needs help, call the confidential 24/7 hotline at 631.666.8833.
About Long Island Against Domestic Violence
Founded in 1976, Long Island Against Domestic Violence is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and empowering survivors of domestic violence and their families across Suffolk County. Through advocacy, legal services, counseling, education, prevention initiatives, and emergency shelter, LIADV works to break the cycle of violence and build safer communities.
About Long Island Against Domestic Violence
Founded in 1976, Long Island Against Domestic Violence is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and empowering survivors of domestic violence and their families across Suffolk County. Through advocacy, legal services, counseling, education, prevention initiatives, and emergency shelter, LIADV works to break the cycle of violence and build safer communities.
Contact
Wendy Linsalata
631-666-7181
liadv.org
