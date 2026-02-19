West Coast Sourdough Expands to Indiana with New Zionsville Location

West Coast Sourdough has officially opened its newest location in Zionsville, Indiana, at The Farm development. This expansion brings the brand’s authentic San Francisco style sourdough sandwiches, hearty soups, and signature bread bowls to the local community. Open daily from 10:30 AM to 8:30 PM, the store marks a significant step in the company’s national growth. Leaders Seth Just, Manny Deol, and Damon Bhatia expressed excitement about joining the vibrant Zionsville food scene.