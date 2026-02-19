West Coast Sourdough Expands to Indiana with New Zionsville Location
San Francisco, CA, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Sourdough, the fast-growing sandwich chain famous for its authentic San Francisco style sourdough bread, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location in Zionsville, Indiana.
The new store, located at 11559 Sylo Crossings in The Farm development, officially opened its doors on January 31, 2026. This marks the brand's continued expansion beyond the West Coast, bringing fresh, flavorful sourdough sandwiches, hearty soups, crisp salads, and signature bread bowls to the Zionsville community.
The Zionsville location offers the same commitment to quality that has made West Coast Sourdough a favorite for freshly baked sourdough bread loaded with premium ingredients, customizable sandwiches, and comforting options like hot soups served in edible bread bowls.
“We’re thrilled to bring West Coast Sourdough to Zionsville and become part of this vibrant community,” said Seth Just, Director of operations at West Coast Sourdough, “From day one, guests have loved our piled high sandwiches and fresh flavors. We look forward to this location serving families, professionals, and food lovers every day.”
Founded in California with roots inspired by San Francisco's iconic sourdough tradition, West Coast Sourdough has rapidly expanded through franchising while staying true to its mission of delivering high-quality, craveable meals.
“This opening in Indiana is an exciting step in our growth journey,” said Manny Deol, Founder and CEO of West Coast Sourdough. “We’re proud to partner with dedicated franchise owners who share our passion for great food and a connection to the community. Zionsville is the perfect place to introduce our West Coast flavors to new guests.”
Damon Bhatia, CFO and Founder, added: “Our focus remains on quality ingredients, fresh baking daily, and creating memorable experiences. We’re grateful for the warm welcome in Zionsville and can’t wait to see the location thrive.”
The Zionsville store is open daily from 10:30 AM to 8:30 PM. Guests can order in store, or online for pickup, and through delivery platforms.
Amy Stewart
415-789-3300
wcsourdough.com
