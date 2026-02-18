Draycott Place Partners Announces Strategic Alignment with Britehorn Securities
New Canaan, CT, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Draycott Place Partners today announced that the firm has joined Britehorn Securities’ broker-dealer platform, marking a strategic alignment rooted in a shared history of mergers and acquisitions within the title agent and real estate services sector.
Draycott Place Partners and Britehorn Securities each bring deep experience advising companies in the title insurance and settlement services sector on M&A and Capital Raising activities. This common background creates a strong foundation for enhanced reach into strategic and financial buyers of title and settlement services companies, as well as expanded operational, and transaction execution expertise.
“Like Draycott, Britehorn has been directly involved in numerous M&A transactions involving title agent companies. That shared experience allows us to better serve clients navigating complex ownership transitions, capital events, and growth strategies, while maintaining the high-touch, relationship-driven approach our clients expect,” said Steven Palmer, Founder and President of Draycott Place Partners.
Through this alignment, Draycott Place Partners gains access to Britehorn’s specialized broker-dealer platform, compliance infrastructure, and capital markets capabilities—enhancing the firm’s ability to support clients at every stage of their lifecycle.
“Draycott Place Partners brings a sophisticated understanding of the title and real estate services industries, particularly in the M&A space,” said Bobbi Armstrong of Britehorn Securities. “Their experience advising title agent companies aligns seamlessly with our own transaction history and strategic focus. We believe that over the pasts six years, Draycott and Britehorn have combined to advise on more M&A and Capital Raising transactions for title and settlement services company than any other advisor.”
Clients of Draycott Place Partners will continue working with Steven Palmer and Jerrod Reddick, with the added benefit of Britehorn Securities’ platform and transaction experience.
About Draycott Place Partners
Draycott Place Partners is an advisory firm focused on serving owners, operators, and investors in the title, real estate services, and related industries, with particular expertise in mergers and acquisitions, succession planning, and strategic growth initiatives.
www.draycottplacepartners.com
About Britehorn Securities
Britehorn Securities is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer providing capital markets and advisory solutions to middle-market companies and entrepreneurs, with extensive experience supporting businesses that grow through mergers and acquisitions.
www.britehornsecurities.com
Steven Palmer
203-952-2632
