Elevating Lightweight Construction with Cutting‑Edge Materials & Composite Engineering Solutions
JEC World: RAMPF presents board materials, Close Contour systems, liquid resins, and turnkey composite engineering solutions – Hall 5 / Booth 5G117.
Wixom, MI, March 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The international RAMPF Group is presenting high‑performance board materials, Close Contour Castings, Close Contour Pastes, liquid resin systems, and structural resins, as well as turnkey composite engineering solutions at JEC World from March 10 to 12 in Paris – Hall 5 / Booth 5G117.
Key Takeaways
1. With high‑performance tooling materials and holistic composite engineering solutions, the companies of the international RAMPF Group accelerate the development and production of advanced lightweight construction parts.
2. Tooling – Boards, Close Contour Castings, Close Contour Pastes, infusion and laminating resin systems, and structural resins featuring outstanding mechanical and chemical properties.
3. Composite Engineering: Development and manufacture of customized, high‑tech parts for aerospace, defense, manufacturing, medical technology, consumer goods, and green transport.
Tooling Materials for Ultra‑Stable and Ultra‑Light Composite Parts
RAKU® TOOL boards for ultra‑precise molds
Epoxy board materials from RAMPF Advanced Polymers offer outstanding mechanical strength, dimensional stability, and ultra‑fine surface quality. They are designed for fast and reliable machining and compatible with all common prepregs, release agents, and coatings.
JEC World 2026 highlight: RAKU® TOOL WB‑0890 – Developed specifically for the composites industry, this epoxy material provides an extremely fine, highly precise surface that reduces post‑processing, ensures a seamless transition from master model to prepreg, and increases tool service life – for maximum productivity and cost efficiency.
RAKU® TOOL Close Contour Castings for ultra‑fast, sustainable production processes
Close Contour Castings from RAMPF Advanced Polymers are supplied as ready‑to‑use, monolithic castings with no adhesive joints and already near‑net‑shape – significantly reducing milling effort and material waste. The polyurethane systems offer minimal internal stresses, high dimensional stability, and a dense, homogeneous structure – ideal for fast, precise milling with minimal material input.
RAKU® TOOL Close Contour Pastes for maximum cost efficiency
Close Contour Pastes from RAMPF Advanced Polymers ensure cost‑efficient, seamless production of models and tooling in any size. The epoxy systems offer a fine, homogeneous surface, high heat resistance, and are easy to process – manually or by CNC. The pastes cure in just 9 to 14 hours at room temperature and can be applied to vertical surfaces without sagging – ideal for large‑format components.
RAKU® TOOL Infusion & Laminating Resins for strong, durable components
Epoxy infusion resins and RTM laminating resins from RAMPF Advanced Polymers facilitate the production of lightweight, high‑strength composite parts with excellent flow and wetting properties. The low‑viscosity infusion resins operate reliably under vacuum without degassing and are suitable for high‑temperature applications – for maximum structural performance and process efficiency.
RAKU® TOOL Structural Resins for shorter lead times and lower costs
Structural resins from RAMPF Group, Inc. can be processed at low temperatures, eliminating the need for expensive tooling infrastructure. This significantly shortens lead times for prototypes and early development phases while reducing costs and minimizing development risks. With excellent processing properties, the resins are highly scalable and enable efficient high‑volume production. They are fully compatible with the RAKU® TOOL board material portfolio and can be formulated to meet numerous FST requirements, including FAR 23.1193, FAR 25.853, and FAR 25.855.
RAMPF’s structural resin portfolio includes three product variants:
• High Performance – RAKU® EI‑2510: Resin infusion system for high‑performance composite parts with excellent impact resistance, exceptionally good flowability, a gel time of 110 minutes at 60°C, and temperature resistance up to 209°C.
• Advanced Performance – RAKU® EI‑2511: Infusion system for aerospace components that meet cabin, cargo, and fire‑protection requirements; offers a high wet Tg, very good flowability, a gel time of 130 minutes at 60°C, temperature resistance up to 155°C, and flame‑retardant properties.
• Standard – RAKU® EI‑2518: Infusion system for FST aerospace and automotive applications with temperature resistance up to 145°C, low smoke density, and flame‑retardant properties.
Design and Engineering of Ultra‑Stable, Ultra‑Light Composite Components
RAMPF Composite Solutions is a leading expert in the manufacture of carbon fiber and fiberglass composite parts for the aerospace, defense, consumer products, and medical industries. The company redefines composite manufacturing through advanced processes that deliver lightweight, high-strength components while minimizing waste and reducing cost.
The comprehensive portfolio of composite manufacturing services includes:
• VARTM (Vacuum Assisted Resin Transfer Molding)
• Resin Infusion
• Tailored Fiber Placement (TFP)
• Precision Tooling
• Metallization
• Full Subassembly
Each process is engineered for tight tolerances, repeatable quality, and scalable production – supporting composite manufacturers in maintaining a competitive edge across diverse industries.
From aerospace-grade composites to high-volume industrial parts and custom prototypes, RAMPF Composite Solutions stands as a trusted composite parts manufacturer – delivering quality, speed, precision, and cost savings.
Visit the international RAMPF Group at JEC World from March 10 to 12 in Paris – Hall 5 / Booth 5G117.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
