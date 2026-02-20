Aetna Donates $50,000 to Child Care Aware of Missouri
Contribution will strengthen infrastructure for the nonprofit's new child care cost-sharing program.
St. Louis, MO, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) recently received a $50,000 donation from Aetna to support Child Care Works, the newest initiative administered by CCAMO designed to increase family access to affordable, high-quality child care through locally coordinated cost-sharing exchanges.
The support from Aetna is important at a time when many Missouri families are struggling to balance the rising cost of child care with work and other basic needs. Aetna’s contribution will directly support Child Care Works in making child care more affordable, providing families with quality child care options, which can lead to greater employment opportunities, improved quality of life and overall health benefits. Child Care Works launched in late 2025 as Missouri’s first statewide child care cost-sharing initiative.
Modeled after the Tri-Share approach, Child Care Works divides the cost of child care among employers, families and either state government or a philanthropic partner, making it easier for working parents to find and afford reliable care while helping employers retain a stable workforce.
“Access to reliable, high-quality child care is directly tied to a family’s health and stability,” said Dr. Michelle Bucknor, Chief Medical Officer, Aetna Better Health. “When parents know their children are safe and supported, it is easier to stay employed, keep medical appointments and manage chronic conditions. Our support for Child Care Works reflects our commitment to addressing the real-life barriers that affect health, far beyond the walls of a clinic or hospital.”
“Child Care Works was created to make quality child care a realistic option for more Missouri families who don’t qualify for state child care subsidy,” said Robin Phillips, CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri. “Aetna’s investment strengthens this new program by helping employers, families, and community partners share costs, stabilize the child care workforce, and keep parents connected to the jobs that power our state’s economy.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include resource and referral, workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
