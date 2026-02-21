Hope’s Door Hosts Annual Teen Symposium During Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month
Hawthorne, NY, February 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On February 6, Hope’s Door, a Westchester County, New York nonprofit organization dedicated to making homes safer for families and children hosted its annual Teen Symposium at Westchester Community College in Valhalla, NY. The symposium kicked off Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and has been a cornerstone of Hope’s Door’s award-winning Love Shouldn’t Hurt Program since 1999.
With one in three high school students experiencing abuse from a dating partner before graduating, Hope’s Door welcomed approximately 160 high school students from across Westchester County to learn about healthy relationships and violence prevention. The symposium featured workshops, educational programming and interactive theater all designed to empower teens with the tools to recognize and build healthy relationships.
“We are so proud to continue bringing our annual Teen Symposium to students around Westchester County,” said Hope’s Door Director of Outreach and Engagement. “Seeing their engagement in our workshops, participation in interactive theater and their genuine enthusiasm for learning drives us to continue providing the tools and information they need to navigate teen dating relationships safely. Empowering young people with this knowledge can truly be lifesaving."
Hope’s Door extends its sincere thanks to our sponsors for their continued support. This program is funded in part by the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation and the Sexauer Foundation. A special thank you also goes out to our raffle donors Spin Master, RPZL, Jazwares, Playwise, Ren Beanie PR, and Shorty Love for their generous contributions. To view photos from Hope’s Door 2026 Teen Symposium, visit hopesdoorny.org.
Contact
Patti D'Agostino
914-747-0828
www.hopesdoorny.org
