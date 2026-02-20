Insider Risk Summit West Speakers Announced
Insider risk community to convene in Monterey, CA on March 18-19, 2026
Monterey, CA, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Insider Risk Summit West will bring together the nation’s leading experts, innovators, and security professionals from big tech, AI, energy, and all levels of government to address one of today’s most complex and evolving challenges: insider risk. The event will take place March 18–19, 2026, in Monterey, California.
Attendees will hear from senior-level insider risk leaders representing major technology organizations, as well as key voices from the energy sector. Government participation will include agencies and organizations from the federal, state, and local levels.
Featured Speakers Include:
· Michael Orlando, Senior Director, Global Security, Micron Technology
· Dr. Rashaan Green, Insider Threat Program Senior Official, Google
· Rob Candrian, Head of Threat Management-Corporate Security, AMD
· James Shappell, SES, Director, DITMAC, DCSA
· VADM (Ret.) Kelly Aeschbach, USN, Former Commander, Naval Information Forces; Former Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence
· Jude Sunderbruch, Managing Director, OakTruss Group, Former Executive Director, DoD Cyber Crime Center
· Jeremey Parkhurst, Senior Threat Specialist, Microsoft
· Auston Davis, CISO, City of San Jose
· Nathan Sinclair, CISO, City & County of San Francisco
· Victoria Allee, Senior Director, Global Security Operations & Insider Risk, Lam Research
· Matthew Sage, Acting Commander, California Cybersecurity Integration Center
· Bethany Redmond, Protective Intelligence Analyst, PG&E
· Howard Li, Electric Program Manager, Silicon Valley Power
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with speakers and key decision-makers as they discuss emerging technologies, advanced behavioral analytics, and proactive detection capabilities shaping modern insider risk programs.
For more information, to download the full agenda, and to register, please visit https://insiderwest.dsigroup.org/.
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://insiderwest.dsigroup.org/
