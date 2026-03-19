Rustic Bear Company Expands Lifestyle Brand with Launch of The Bear Brew Collection™
Pour It Forward & Keep the Good Going. The Bear Brew Collection™ is now available online at www.rusticbearcompany.com, alongside Rustic Bear Company's expanding catalog of home décor, apparel, and gift offerings.
Indianapolis, IN, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rustic Bear Company, LLC, a growing lifestyle brand known for its rustic-inspired home décor and apparel, proudly announces the continued expansion of its product offerings with the launch of its signature coffee line, The Bear Brew Collection™.
As part of the company’s forward momentum and brand evolution, The Bear Brew Collection™ represents more than coffee — it embodies the heart of the Rustic Bear lifestyle: bold mornings, steady resilience, and comfort that feels like home.
The newly expanded collection includes a variety of roasts crafted to meet every pace of life:
Morning Bear – Light Roast with dried fruit, citrus notes
Trail Brew – Medium Roast with toffee, dark chocolate and citrus notes
Hibernate Bold – Dark Roast with bittersweet chocolate and toasty notes
· Steady Bear (Decaf) – Decaf with cocoa and mellow citrus and toasty notes.
Each blend is carefully sourced and roasted to deliver quality and consistency, aligning with Rustic Bear Company’s commitment to craftsmanship and intentional living.
“We’ve always believed in creating products that feel personal — pieces that carry meaning,” said Heather, CEO of Rustic Bear Company. “Coffee is a natural extension of our brand. It brings people together. It creates space for conversation, reflection, and momentum. The Bear Brew Collection™ is about starting strong, staying steady, and embracing the journey.”
The expansion of the coffee line signals continued growth for Rustic Bear Company as it strengthens its presence in the home and lifestyle space. The company remains focused on strategic partnerships, quality products, and building a brand rooted in resilience, authenticity, and second chances.
The Bear Brew Collection™ is now available online at www.rusticbearcompany.com, alongside Rustic Bear Company’s expanding catalog of home décor, apparel, and gift offerings. “We invite you to check out the collection and take the next adventure with us,” said Micheal, CDO of Rustic Bear Company.
For media inquiries, collaborations, or wholesale opportunities, please contact:
Rustic Bear Company, LLC
As part of the company’s forward momentum and brand evolution, The Bear Brew Collection™ represents more than coffee — it embodies the heart of the Rustic Bear lifestyle: bold mornings, steady resilience, and comfort that feels like home.
The newly expanded collection includes a variety of roasts crafted to meet every pace of life:
Morning Bear – Light Roast with dried fruit, citrus notes
Trail Brew – Medium Roast with toffee, dark chocolate and citrus notes
Hibernate Bold – Dark Roast with bittersweet chocolate and toasty notes
· Steady Bear (Decaf) – Decaf with cocoa and mellow citrus and toasty notes.
Each blend is carefully sourced and roasted to deliver quality and consistency, aligning with Rustic Bear Company’s commitment to craftsmanship and intentional living.
“We’ve always believed in creating products that feel personal — pieces that carry meaning,” said Heather, CEO of Rustic Bear Company. “Coffee is a natural extension of our brand. It brings people together. It creates space for conversation, reflection, and momentum. The Bear Brew Collection™ is about starting strong, staying steady, and embracing the journey.”
The expansion of the coffee line signals continued growth for Rustic Bear Company as it strengthens its presence in the home and lifestyle space. The company remains focused on strategic partnerships, quality products, and building a brand rooted in resilience, authenticity, and second chances.
The Bear Brew Collection™ is now available online at www.rusticbearcompany.com, alongside Rustic Bear Company’s expanding catalog of home décor, apparel, and gift offerings. “We invite you to check out the collection and take the next adventure with us,” said Micheal, CDO of Rustic Bear Company.
For media inquiries, collaborations, or wholesale opportunities, please contact:
Rustic Bear Company, LLC
Contact
Rustic Bear Company, LLCContact
Heather Glover
317-526-9793
www.rusticbearcompany.com
Heather Glover
317-526-9793
www.rusticbearcompany.com
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