EvenSteven Legal AI Launches as the First Legal AI Platform Built Specifically for Pro Se Litigants
A new AI-powered platform helps self-represented individuals organize court records, analyze legal arguments, and build structured case strategies — while supporting justice reform.
Las Vegas, NV, March 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- EvenSteven Legal AI for Pro Se Litigants today announced the official launch of its legal AI platform designed exclusively for pro se litigants. Unlike traditional legal software built for law firms, EvenSteven was created to empower individuals who must represent themselves in court.
Named after Steven J. Singer, EvenSteven reflects the principle of fairness and equal footing under the law. The platform allows users to upload their court documents and receive structured analysis grounded strictly in their record.
Pro se litigants often face a procedural disadvantage. Court systems operate on structure, timelines, and precise application of law. Even when individuals have strong evidence, they frequently lack the tools to organize filings, connect statutes to facts, and identify contradictions in opposing pleadings.
EvenSteven addresses that gap.
At its core, the platform enables users to:
• Upload and organize their full court record
• Analyze how statutes and legal standards apply to their facts
• Identify inconsistencies and contradictions in opposing filings
• Build structured timelines of procedural events
• Draft motions, responses, and strategic outlines grounded in uploaded documents
• Generate suggested counter-arguments based on record analysis
The AI analyzes only what the user uploads. It does not fabricate facts or pull from unrelated internet sources. Every output is grounded in the user’s actual case materials.
“Pro se litigants don’t lose because they lack truth,” said founder Karina Singer. “They lose because they lack structure. EvenSteven provides that structure.”
Beyond document drafting, the platform functions as a strategic case workspace, allowing users to build and refine arguments over time without losing context.
EvenSteven is not a law firm and does not replace attorneys. It is a legal technology platform designed to help individuals understand and organize their own cases.
A portion of all profits supports vulnerable individuals navigating probate and guardianship courts and advances court justice reform initiatives.
As self-representation rates continue to rise nationwide, EvenSteven enters the market as a first-of-its-kind solution built specifically for this growing segment.
For more information, visit:
EvenStevenAI.com
Media Contact:
Support@evenstevenai.com
Named after Steven J. Singer, EvenSteven reflects the principle of fairness and equal footing under the law. The platform allows users to upload their court documents and receive structured analysis grounded strictly in their record.
Pro se litigants often face a procedural disadvantage. Court systems operate on structure, timelines, and precise application of law. Even when individuals have strong evidence, they frequently lack the tools to organize filings, connect statutes to facts, and identify contradictions in opposing pleadings.
EvenSteven addresses that gap.
At its core, the platform enables users to:
• Upload and organize their full court record
• Analyze how statutes and legal standards apply to their facts
• Identify inconsistencies and contradictions in opposing filings
• Build structured timelines of procedural events
• Draft motions, responses, and strategic outlines grounded in uploaded documents
• Generate suggested counter-arguments based on record analysis
The AI analyzes only what the user uploads. It does not fabricate facts or pull from unrelated internet sources. Every output is grounded in the user’s actual case materials.
“Pro se litigants don’t lose because they lack truth,” said founder Karina Singer. “They lose because they lack structure. EvenSteven provides that structure.”
Beyond document drafting, the platform functions as a strategic case workspace, allowing users to build and refine arguments over time without losing context.
EvenSteven is not a law firm and does not replace attorneys. It is a legal technology platform designed to help individuals understand and organize their own cases.
A portion of all profits supports vulnerable individuals navigating probate and guardianship courts and advances court justice reform initiatives.
As self-representation rates continue to rise nationwide, EvenSteven enters the market as a first-of-its-kind solution built specifically for this growing segment.
For more information, visit:
EvenStevenAI.com
Media Contact:
Support@evenstevenai.com
Contact
EvenStevenAIContact
Karina Singer
702-907-0686
EvenStevenAI.com
Karina Singer
702-907-0686
EvenStevenAI.com
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