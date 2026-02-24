SottoPelle® Recognizes Lucky Keonavong-Robinson, AGPC-DNP-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients!
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Lihue, HI, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lucky Keonavong-Robinson, AGPC-DNP-C is the Founder, Owner, and Medical Director of Blessed Hands IV Hydration & Wellness Clinic in Lihue, Kauaʻi .
Dr. Lucky Keonavong-Robinson, AGPC-DNP-C, is a board-certified Adult and Geriatric Primary Care Provider with a passion for integrative and restorative medicine. She is dedicated to helping patients achieve optimal health and vitality through personalized care.
As a certified SottoPelle® provider, Dr. Lucky offers bio-identical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) for men, women, and transgender patients. Each treatment is tailored to promote balanced hormones, improved energy, mental clarity, mood stability, and overall well-being. Her patient-centered approach ensures that every hormone plan is customized to individual needs, empowering patients to reclaim their health at every stage of life.
In addition to her SottoPelle® expertise, Dr. Lucky is certified in Ozone/UBI therapy, Prolozone, Major and Minor Autohemotherapy, EBOO, HBOT–IBUM, NAD+ and vitamin infusions, Methylene Blue and Procaine infusions, and regenerative medicine. She takes a holistic approach that supports the body’s natural ability to heal and restore balance from within, while recognizing that there is a time and place for traditional medicine.
Dr. Lucky’s philosophy is simple yet profound: “Always have a listening ear, an open heart, and loving hands to help heal.” Patients describe their experience at Blessed Hands IV Hydration & Wellness Clinic as transformative, leaving them feeling renewed, stronger, and more vibrant than when they arrived.
Through SottoPelle® therapy and her integrative wellness practice, Dr. Lucky continues to guide patients toward living their healthiest, most balanced lives.
Dr. Lucky Keonavong-Robinson, AGPC-DNP-C , has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since October 2025.
To view additional information about Dr. Lucky Keonavong-Robinson, AGPC-DNP-C, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/lucky-robinson-agpc-dnp-c/
Provider Information:
Lucky Keonavong-Robinson, AGPC-DNP-C
Blessed Hands IV Hydration & Wellness
(808) 378-2400
blessedhandsivhydration@gmail.com
https://blessedhandsiv.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
