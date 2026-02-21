WOW! Entertainment Announces Grand Opening in Fenton
St. Louis, MO, February 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Adventure seekers in the greater St. Louis area are invited to experience the excitement of WOW! Entertainment, Fenton’s all-new entertainment center. From Friday, February 27, 2026, to Sunday, March 1, 2026, the grand opening weekend is taking place at 138 Fiedler Lane off Highway 141 with family-friendly activities, delectable menu options, and a limited-time promotion. WOW! will be open on Friday and Saturday from 11 am to midnight, and Sunday from 11 am to 10 pm.
“We’re proud to bring WOW! Entertainment to the Fenton community as a place where people can come together and spend meaningful time with one another,” said Tommy Fernandez, Director of Operations at WOW! Entertainment. “From dining and drinks to games and events, this venue brings something for everyone.”
Built by ARCO Construction, the $15 million, state-of-the-art venue offers a wide range of attractions. With immersive play for all skill levels, WOW! Entertainment features an 18-hole mountain-style miniature golf course, eight lanes of duckpin bowling, four Topgolf Swing Suite simulators, a virtual reality arena, polysynthetic ice curling, four karaoke lounges, private event spaces, and three outdoor patio spaces, including one on the mezzanine level overlooking the golf course.
The 26,875 sq. ft. facility also has a full-service, from-scratch kitchen, with a menu of gourmet options, such as:
● Warm Bavarian Pretzel Grazing Board
● Fresh-Made Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders
● Homemade Ozark Mountain Chili
● Hot & Spicy Smash Burger
● Steak Poutine
A grab-and-go counter, WOW-Z, offers snacks and bottled drinks. At the sports bar, guests can order craft beers and cocktails while watching their favorite teams play on TV. Guests can sit and enjoy their refreshments throughout the venue, which has 75 TVs.
To celebrate its debut, WOW! is rolling out a promotion designed to welcome the community and give guests even more reasons to stop by, play, and win. Signing up for their eclub at the venue enters guests for the chance to win a bowling party for eight guests. Runner-ups will receive attraction vouchers, free games of bowling, and free appetizers.
Beyond providing fun and entertainment, WOW! is committed to giving back. The venue will host its Grand Opening Month of Giving, in which a portion of Sunday sales will be donated to a local nonprofit organization. Each week will spotlight a different cause.
● April 12: St. Louis Area Foodbank
● April 19: Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital
● April 26: First Tee - Greater St. Louis
● May 3: St. Louis Sports Commission
WOW! will be open Sunday to Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, and Friday to Saturday from 11 am to 12 am.
About WOW! Entertainment
WOW! Entertainment is an interactive entertainment center in Fenton, Missouri, founded in 2026. The venue combines a full-service restaurant and bar with a variety of attractions and private event spaces. With experiences for families, friends, and corporate groups, WOW! is designed to bring people together for occasions and celebrations. For more information, please visit https://www.wowfungames.com/ or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok @wowfunfenton.
Contact
WOW! EntertainmentContact
Tommy Fernandez
(636) 492-2900
https://www.wowfungames.com/
