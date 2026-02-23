Qraftful™ Launches as New Parent Brand Unifying TekBrands’ Family of Creative Brands
Qraftful™ has launched as the new parent brand for the company formerly known as TekBrands, uniting AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, June Tailor, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch under one corporate identity. Product brands, packaging, pricing and warranties remain unchanged. The move strengthens brand alignment, clarifies communications and supports cohesive industry engagement, with a formal debut at H+H Americas in May 2026.
Omaha, NE, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Qraftful™ announced today its official launch as the new parent brand for the organization formerly known as TekBrands. The transition to Qraftful represents a strategic evolution in how the company presents itself across the quilting and crafting industry, while maintaining the strength and identity of its established product brands.
Qraftful brings together AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, June Tailor, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch under one unified corporate identity. Product brands, packaging, SKUs, pricing and warranties remain unchanged.
“Qraftful better reflects who we are as a company and how we serve the creative community,” said Renee Thomas Jacobs, CEO. “This transition allows us to show up with greater clarity and cohesion across retail, industry partnerships and internal teams while continuing to invest in the product brands our customers know and trust.”
The new parent brand strengthens the company’s brand architecture and supports a more cohesive approach to sales, sponsorships, corporate communications and industry engagement. Qraftful is rooted in craft, quilt, creation and artful expression, reflecting the organization’s long-standing commitment to innovation, creativity and leadership in quilting and sewing.
“Qraftful gives us a clearer way to tell our story as one organization,” said Lynn Gibney, Chief Brand & Product Officer. “It creates alignment across teams and touchpoints while preserving the unique equity of each product brand.”
Qraftful will make its official in-person industry debut at H+H Americas in Chicago in May 2026.
Qraftful brings together AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, June Tailor, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch under one unified corporate identity. Product brands, packaging, SKUs, pricing and warranties remain unchanged.
“Qraftful better reflects who we are as a company and how we serve the creative community,” said Renee Thomas Jacobs, CEO. “This transition allows us to show up with greater clarity and cohesion across retail, industry partnerships and internal teams while continuing to invest in the product brands our customers know and trust.”
The new parent brand strengthens the company’s brand architecture and supports a more cohesive approach to sales, sponsorships, corporate communications and industry engagement. Qraftful is rooted in craft, quilt, creation and artful expression, reflecting the organization’s long-standing commitment to innovation, creativity and leadership in quilting and sewing.
“Qraftful gives us a clearer way to tell our story as one organization,” said Lynn Gibney, Chief Brand & Product Officer. “It creates alignment across teams and touchpoints while preserving the unique equity of each product brand.”
Qraftful will make its official in-person industry debut at H+H Americas in Chicago in May 2026.
Contact
QraftfulContact
Lacey Cutler
262-724-8822
www.accuquilt.com
Lacey Cutler
262-724-8822
www.accuquilt.com
Categories