Capital RV & Boat Storage Tomball Expands Services with New Mini Self Storage Units for Home and Business Use
Tomball, TX, March 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Capital RV & Boat Storage has announced the expansion of its Tomball facility with the addition of mini self storage units designed for residential and business use. Beginning February 2026, the facility will now offer compact storage options alongside its established RV and boat storage services.
Located off FM 2920 near Telge and Treichel Road, just two miles west of Highway 249, the Tomball facility has built a strong reputation for providing covered RV and boat storage with dependable access and security. The introduction of mini self storage units reflects the growing demand from local homeowners and small businesses who need practical space solutions close to home.
Responding to Local Demand
As Tomball continues to grow, many residents are finding themselves in need of extra space. From seasonal decor and household overflow to small business inventory and office records, compact storage has become increasingly important for both families and entrepreneurs.
The newly added mini units are ideal for:
Household overflow and organization
Apartment storage needs
Business files and archived records
Inventory and small equipment
Tools and supplies
Adding mini self storage units allows us to better serve the Tomball community while maintaining the same level of professionalism and security our customers expect.”
Built Within a Secure, Professionally Managed Facility
The mini self storage units are integrated into the existing Tomball property, meaning customers benefit from the same controlled access and monitored environment already trusted by RV and boat owners.
Key features include:
Gated entry access
Video surveillance monitoring
Clean and well-maintained property
Convenient access hours
By operating within the established Tomball facility, customers can feel confident that their belongings are stored in a secure and organized environment.
Continued Excellence in RV and Boat Storage
While expanding into mini self storage, Capital RV & Boat Storage remains committed to its core services. The Tomball location continues to provide:
Covered RV storage with electrical availability
Boat storage spaces
Wide driveways for smooth entry and exit
Angled parking designed for larger vehicles
24/7 gated access
Advanced video monitoring systems
The thoughtful layout of the facility allows for efficient movement throughout the facility, making it practical for both large vehicle storage and smaller unit access.
A Convenient Option for Tomball and Surrounding Areas
The Tomball facility serves residents across Tomball, Cypress, Hockley, Pinehurst, and nearby communities. Its location near FM 2920 provides easy accessibility without the congestion of busier commercial areas.
With the addition of mini self storage units, Capital RV & Boat Storage now offers a more comprehensive solution for customers who may need both vehicle storage and household or business storage in one secure location.
About Capital RV & Boat Storage
Capital RV & Boat Storage operates storage facilities in Texas focused on RV, boat, vehicle, and now mini self storage solutions. Each location is designed with accessibility, security, and professional local management as top priorities.
Located off FM 2920 near Telge and Treichel Road, just two miles west of Highway 249, the Tomball facility has built a strong reputation for providing covered RV and boat storage with dependable access and security. The introduction of mini self storage units reflects the growing demand from local homeowners and small businesses who need practical space solutions close to home.
Responding to Local Demand
As Tomball continues to grow, many residents are finding themselves in need of extra space. From seasonal decor and household overflow to small business inventory and office records, compact storage has become increasingly important for both families and entrepreneurs.
The newly added mini units are ideal for:
Household overflow and organization
Apartment storage needs
Business files and archived records
Inventory and small equipment
Tools and supplies
Adding mini self storage units allows us to better serve the Tomball community while maintaining the same level of professionalism and security our customers expect.”
Built Within a Secure, Professionally Managed Facility
The mini self storage units are integrated into the existing Tomball property, meaning customers benefit from the same controlled access and monitored environment already trusted by RV and boat owners.
Key features include:
Gated entry access
Video surveillance monitoring
Clean and well-maintained property
Convenient access hours
By operating within the established Tomball facility, customers can feel confident that their belongings are stored in a secure and organized environment.
Continued Excellence in RV and Boat Storage
While expanding into mini self storage, Capital RV & Boat Storage remains committed to its core services. The Tomball location continues to provide:
Covered RV storage with electrical availability
Boat storage spaces
Wide driveways for smooth entry and exit
Angled parking designed for larger vehicles
24/7 gated access
Advanced video monitoring systems
The thoughtful layout of the facility allows for efficient movement throughout the facility, making it practical for both large vehicle storage and smaller unit access.
A Convenient Option for Tomball and Surrounding Areas
The Tomball facility serves residents across Tomball, Cypress, Hockley, Pinehurst, and nearby communities. Its location near FM 2920 provides easy accessibility without the congestion of busier commercial areas.
With the addition of mini self storage units, Capital RV & Boat Storage now offers a more comprehensive solution for customers who may need both vehicle storage and household or business storage in one secure location.
About Capital RV & Boat Storage
Capital RV & Boat Storage operates storage facilities in Texas focused on RV, boat, vehicle, and now mini self storage solutions. Each location is designed with accessibility, security, and professional local management as top priorities.
Contact
Capital RV And Boat StorageContact
Matthew Bell
832-779-5916
https://capitalrvboat.com/location/tomball
Matthew Bell
832-779-5916
https://capitalrvboat.com/location/tomball
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