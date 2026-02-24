Asteriosoft Launches White-Label Ad Server to Accelerate Programmatic Growth
Asteriosoft, an AdTech development company with 20 years of experience, has launched its White-Label Ad Server - a SaaS platform that consolidates industry best practices into a turnkey solution.
New York, NY, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Asteriosoft White-Label Ad Server provides comprehensive campaign management capabilities, allowing administrators to control total and daily budgets, define campaign dates, and monitor spending across all associated ad groups. The system supports flexible pricing models, including CPM and CPC. Advertisers can apply dayparting rules, and configure frequency capping per ad group on a daily basis.
Creative management within the platform supports a wide range of formats, including banners, native ads, video (VAST), push notifications, and pop-under formats. The system includes UTM tracking capabilities, impression pixels, and postback tracking to ensure accurate performance measurement.
Advanced targeting is a core strength of the solution. The platform enables granular targeting by geolocation, language, IAB categories, media type, device type, operating system, browser, and connection type. Traffic quality can be maintained through customizable blacklists and whitelists that operate at the domain, app bundle ID, IP, or user ID level, with filter lists easily linked to specific ad groups.
Real-time analytics provide near-instant visibility into campaign performance, with reporting latency of approximately 5 seconds. Users can build fully customized reports using all metrics stored in the database, save and modify reporting templates, and export data in CSV format for further analysis.
The platform also delivers robust publisher and inventory management functionality. Administrators can register publishers, define revenue shares, and configure domains and time zones. Sites and apps can be categorized by IAB taxonomy, with options to block specific categories, brands, or domains. Ad units can be created by selecting publishers and sites, defining formats and sizes, activating default ad tags, and choosing revenue models such as Fixed CPM or Min eCPM with revenue share.
In addition, the solution supports private marketplace configurations, including Programmatic Guaranteed deals, Preferred Deals, and Private Auctions.
With the launch of its White-Label Ad Server, Asteriosoft reinforces its commitment to delivering scalable, future-ready AdTech solutions that empower companies to compete confidently in the evolving programmatic landscape.
Anastasiya Zemlyanskaya
+38268224906
www.asteriosoft.com
