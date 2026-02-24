1-800-Biz-Broker Announces Successful Sale of Desert DME, a Profitable Riverside County DME Rental & Service Provider
Business Broker secured deal in under two weeks after screening 300+ buyers using the firm’s AI-powered systems and qualified buyer network
Riverisde, CA, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- 1-800-Biz-Broker, a business brokerage serving the Inland Empire, Orange & San Diego counties, today announced the successful sale of Desert DME, an established durable medical equipment (DME) rental and service company in Riverside County.
Pablo Fonseca, Principal at 1-800-Biz-Broker, represented both the Seller and the Buyer in the transaction.
Through 1-800-Biz-Broker’s extensive network of qualified buyers, the business was brought under contract in under two weeks. Over the course of the marketing process, the firm screened more than 300 potential buyers, enabled by its tech- and AI-powered systems for managing inquiries, maintaining confidentiality, and qualifying prospects efficiently at scale.
“Speed is important, but the real objective is pairing the right buyer with the right business while protecting confidentiality and keeping the process disciplined,” said Pablo Fonseca, Principal of 1-800-Biz-Broker. “By combining a strong buyer network with AI-powered systems that help us responsibly manage and screen hundreds of inquiries, we were able to move quickly without compromising on fit or execution.”
About the Business Sold: Desert DME
Desert DME is a profitable DME provider specializing in the rental and service of medical equipment, with a reputation for reliability and customer care. The company’s primary clientele includes hospice operators, supporting recurring demand and consistent margins.
About 1-800-Biz-Broker
1-800-Biz-Broker is a business brokerage serving the Inland Empire, Orange, and San Diego counties, helping business owners and buyers navigate confidential business sales with structured processes, targeted outreach, and technology-enabled qualification. The firm leverages an extensive buyer network and modern systems to manage demand, protect confidentiality, and drive efficient outcomes.
