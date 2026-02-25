Announcing the 29th Biannual DoW/VA & Government Health IT Summit
The military health IT community will convene this April 28-29, 2026, in Washington, DC
Washington, DC, February 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DSI’s 29th DoW/VA & Government HIT Summit will bring together leaders from across the VA, DHA, DoW, federal government, and relevant industry stakeholders to improve the delivery of lifelong patient-centered healthcare for military members and Veterans. The April 2026 Summit will explore the role of health IT in advancing the interoperability, delivery, accessibility, affordability, and resiliency of Veteran and military healthcare.
The 2026 spring Summit will highlight continued progress with the DoW’s and VA’s Electronic Health Record (EHR) modernization initiatives to improve how healthcare is delivered, accessed, and managed. Speakers at this year’s event will share insights into the latest advancements in health technologies, products, and software that are enabling interoperability across the continuum of care. Sessions at this year’s event will highlight recent successes and challenges in deploying, sustaining, and optimizing a unified, interoperable federal EHR that improves data sharing, strengthens care coordination, and empowers patient-centered outcomes both in the U.S. and at facilities abroad. Leaders from across the community will discuss their vision for leveraging advanced technologies and capabilities, including AI/ML, data analytics, cybersecurity measures, to improve the responsiveness, personalization, accessibility, and affordability of healthcare for Warfighters and Veterans.
Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with and ask questions of speakers and key decision-makers who are actively shaping the future of government health IT. Join military health IT community at the 29th DoW/VA & Government Health IT Summit this April to take part in discussions focused on driving better outcomes in health IT to transform military medicine and Veteran healthcare.
This Summit is a no-cost-to-government event. All active-duty military personnel, civilians, and federal government employees are eligible to attend at no charge.
To download the agenda and to register, visit https://healthit.dsigroup.org/.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://healthit.dsigroup.org/
