Hawai‘i Real Estate Agent Kendra Atienza Ranks No. 1 Statewide in 2025 Transactions
Honolulu, HI, March 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hawai‘i real estate agent Kendra Atienza ranked No. 1 statewide in number of home sale transactions in 2025, closing 134 residential deals, according to recorded closings tracked by Hawai‘i title companies.
Serving primarily on O‘ahu, Atienza began her real estate career in 2017 as a military spouse navigating relocation to the islands. Less than a decade later, she led the state in the number of residential transactions closed in a single year.
In 2025, she assisted 640 military families with moves to Hawai‘i, specializing in relocation support for service members and their families.
Her business focuses on helping incoming military households understand the logistical and financial complexities of moving to Hawai‘i, including housing timelines, entitlements and cost-of-living adjustments.
“Most families moving to Hawai‘i are doing it on a deadline with very little local knowledge,” Atienza said. “My goal is to remove uncertainty so they can make confident housing decisions when they arrive.”
To support incoming families, Atienza provides a PCS planning guide covering pet transportation, household goods shipments, vehicle shipping, temporary lodging options, and Hawai‘i-specific military pay considerations. One client described the guide as information “that should be shared during mandatory out-processing and in-processing briefings.”
Atienza also produces the educational podcast Military Spouse to Millionaire, where she shares relocation education and homeownership guidance for military families.
About Kendra Atienza
Kendra Atienza is a Hawai‘i real estate agent and founder of Finding Home at HB Homes. She specializes in military relocation on O‘ahu and provides education-focused resources for service members and their families navigating moves to Hawai‘i.
Serving primarily on O‘ahu, Atienza began her real estate career in 2017 as a military spouse navigating relocation to the islands. Less than a decade later, she led the state in the number of residential transactions closed in a single year.
In 2025, she assisted 640 military families with moves to Hawai‘i, specializing in relocation support for service members and their families.
Her business focuses on helping incoming military households understand the logistical and financial complexities of moving to Hawai‘i, including housing timelines, entitlements and cost-of-living adjustments.
“Most families moving to Hawai‘i are doing it on a deadline with very little local knowledge,” Atienza said. “My goal is to remove uncertainty so they can make confident housing decisions when they arrive.”
To support incoming families, Atienza provides a PCS planning guide covering pet transportation, household goods shipments, vehicle shipping, temporary lodging options, and Hawai‘i-specific military pay considerations. One client described the guide as information “that should be shared during mandatory out-processing and in-processing briefings.”
Atienza also produces the educational podcast Military Spouse to Millionaire, where she shares relocation education and homeownership guidance for military families.
About Kendra Atienza
Kendra Atienza is a Hawai‘i real estate agent and founder of Finding Home at HB Homes. She specializes in military relocation on O‘ahu and provides education-focused resources for service members and their families navigating moves to Hawai‘i.
Contact
Finding HomeContact
Mariah Conaway
561-722-6497
findinghomepcs.com
Mariah Conaway
561-722-6497
findinghomepcs.com
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