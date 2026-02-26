a1qa Updates QA Services for the Telecom Industry
Decatur, GA, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- a1qa has updated its telecom quality engineering services to help operators and telecom software providers modernise faster while protecting service continuity. The expanded scope applies AI-enabled and automation-led testing across 5G, IoT, cloud-native platforms, and virtualised networks, while maintaining strong coverage for the legacy systems that still underpin critical services.
The updated offerings support the full telecom landscape, from network and platform change programmes to the business systems behind activation, billing, and customer management. The updated approach centres on the outcomes operators care about most: stable services and consistent customer experience.
“Telecom transformation only pays off when quality holds under real-world pressure,” said Pavel Novik, head of testing department at a1qa. “This update makes our telecom focus clearer across modern and legacy environments, using AI-enabled approaches to increase test precision and help teams release changes faster with confidence.”
About a1qa
a1qa is a next-gen software testing and quality engineering provider with 20 years of experience supporting clients worldwide. The company helps organisations reduce release risk, improve software quality, and accelerate delivery across complex digital environments.
