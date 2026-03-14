Shreekant Patil Guides 200 Plus Students Under SPPU Startup Talk Series at BYK College of Commerce
ParentNashik Founder CEng. Shreekant Patil's startup session at BYK College inspires 200+ students; Nashik startups grow 13% in 2025, tops Maharashtra.
Nashik, India, March 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- B.Y.K. (Sinnar) College of Commerce, Nashik successfully hosted an expert session on "Start-up Awareness, Networking and Raising Capital" as part of the SPPU Start-up Talk Series by the Centre for Innovation, Incubation & Enterprise (CIIE). Delivered by Founder of PARENTNashik and Startup India Mentor CEng. Shreekant Patil, the interactive session on February 16, 2026, drew over 200 commerce students to Dr. M.R. Dhekney Hall, empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs with practical insights into India's vibrant startup ecosystem.
Founder of PARENTNashik, CEng. Shreekant Patil shared real-world examples from his extensive experience, offering actionable guides on navigating the startup landscape, the remarkable growth of Nashik startups - which surged 13% in 2025, the highest in Maharashtra—and the NISIC initiative "Igniting Innovation." He provided detailed guidelines on preparing pitch decks for events like the Smart India Hackathon and Startup India programs. Patil also extended a special invitation to commerce students to participate in various hackathons, emphasizing hands-on opportunities to turn ideas into scalable ventures.
Organized by Dr. Kanchan S. Nikam, In-charge of the Innovation and Start-up Cell, the session concluded with Principal Dr. (Mrs.) Leena M. Bhat felicitating Shreekant Patil for his invaluable contributions, recognizing his role in fostering innovation among Nashik's youth.
About Shreekant Patil: CEng. Shreekant Patil is a distinguished Startup India Mentor from Nashik, Founder of PARENTNashik, NISICNashik, and Committee Chairman at NIMA Startup Hub Nashik. With a proven track record in guiding entrepreneurs, he champions initiatives like NISIC's "Igniting Innovation" and equips aspiring innovators with tools for success in networking, capital raising, and competitive platforms such as the Smart India Hackathon.
Founder of PARENTNashik, CEng. Shreekant Patil shared real-world examples from his extensive experience, offering actionable guides on navigating the startup landscape, the remarkable growth of Nashik startups - which surged 13% in 2025, the highest in Maharashtra—and the NISIC initiative "Igniting Innovation." He provided detailed guidelines on preparing pitch decks for events like the Smart India Hackathon and Startup India programs. Patil also extended a special invitation to commerce students to participate in various hackathons, emphasizing hands-on opportunities to turn ideas into scalable ventures.
Organized by Dr. Kanchan S. Nikam, In-charge of the Innovation and Start-up Cell, the session concluded with Principal Dr. (Mrs.) Leena M. Bhat felicitating Shreekant Patil for his invaluable contributions, recognizing his role in fostering innovation among Nashik's youth.
About Shreekant Patil: CEng. Shreekant Patil is a distinguished Startup India Mentor from Nashik, Founder of PARENTNashik, NISICNashik, and Committee Chairman at NIMA Startup Hub Nashik. With a proven track record in guiding entrepreneurs, he champions initiatives like NISIC's "Igniting Innovation" and equips aspiring innovators with tools for success in networking, capital raising, and competitive platforms such as the Smart India Hackathon.
Contact
PARENTNashikContact
Aditya Patil
+91-2536632483
http://parentnashik.com
Aditya Patil
+91-2536632483
http://parentnashik.com
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