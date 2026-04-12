Free Holiday Calendar Platform Launches Android App
HolidaysCalendar.net offers government-verified holiday data for 100 plus countries with ICS sync, printable PDF and dark mode — free with no login
New York, NY, April 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HolidaysCalendar.net, a free public holiday calendar platform covering official national holidays for more than 100 countries worldwide, has announced the release of its official Android mobile application alongside its established web platform — giving remote workers, HR professionals, project managers, freelancers, and travel planners access to government-verified holiday data from any device, at no cost, with no account creation required.
The announcement comes at a moment when cross-border scheduling has become a daily reality for millions of professionals. Missed public holidays — a colleague offline for a national observance that nobody tracked, a project deadline set during a holiday period in a client's country — remain one of the most consistently cited and most preventable sources of friction in distributed workplaces.
HolidaysCalendar.net closes that gap with a tool that is fast, accurate, and entirely free to use.
Platform Features
The web platform delivers complete public holiday schedules for more than 100 countries, with data sourced directly from government and official national authority records. Key features include:
Country Search Bar — Search any covered country and access a full month-by-month holiday schedule in seconds. Fast lookup across multiple countries in a single session makes it practical for teams coordinating across several international locations simultaneously.
ICS Calendar Sync — Download any country's holiday schedule as an ICS file and import it directly into Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar. Public holidays appear automatically alongside existing meetings and deadlines with no manual entry required.
Printable PDF Export — Generate a clean, high-resolution PDF calendar for any country and year. Formatted for standard paper sizes and optimised for home, office, and commercial printing — ideal for wall calendars, team planning boards, and physical itinerary planning.
Dark Mode Interface — Full dark mode that responds automatically to device display settings. Designed for professionals who plan in low-light environments or during evening hours, reducing eye strain and supporting healthy screen habits.
Multi-Year Support — Generate and view holiday calendars for any year. Forward planning through 2027 and 2028 is fully supported without restriction or additional cost.
No Login. No Ads. No Subscription — All core features are available immediately without account creation, payment, or advertising interruption.
Android Application
The Holidays Calendar Android app brings the same country coverage and government-verified data to mobile devices — available free on the Google Play Store with no in-app purchases required for core functionality.
Designed for on-the-go use, the app allows professionals to verify whether a specific date is a public holiday in any covered country in under ten seconds — directly from a phone, during a meeting or a travel booking session, without opening a laptop or navigating to a website.
The app covers the same 100-plus countries as the web platform, requires no login, and is free to download for all Android devices.
2026 Planning Context
2026 presents an exceptional opportunity for strategic leave and project planning. Easter falls on April 3rd to 6th, creating a four-day weekend that extends to ten consecutive days with just three days of annual leave. Christmas falls on a Friday, producing a nine-day end-of-year window for three days of leave.
For distributed teams, these same windows represent periods of significantly reduced capacity across multiple markets simultaneously. Planning around them in advance is the difference between predictable delivery and reactive firefighting across Q2 and Q4.
Availability
The Holidays Calendar web platform and Android application are both available now, free of charge, with no account creation required for core features.
About HolidaysCalendar.net
HolidaysCalendar.net is an independent public holiday calendar platform providing free, accurate holiday data for professionals, travellers, and planners worldwide. The platform covers official national public holidays for more than 100 countries and provides ICS sync, PDF export, dark mode, country search, and multi-year calendar support — all without advertising, account requirements, or subscription fees for core use. The companion Android app extends the same data and interface quality to mobile devices.
The announcement comes at a moment when cross-border scheduling has become a daily reality for millions of professionals. Missed public holidays — a colleague offline for a national observance that nobody tracked, a project deadline set during a holiday period in a client's country — remain one of the most consistently cited and most preventable sources of friction in distributed workplaces.
HolidaysCalendar.net closes that gap with a tool that is fast, accurate, and entirely free to use.
Platform Features
The web platform delivers complete public holiday schedules for more than 100 countries, with data sourced directly from government and official national authority records. Key features include:
Country Search Bar — Search any covered country and access a full month-by-month holiday schedule in seconds. Fast lookup across multiple countries in a single session makes it practical for teams coordinating across several international locations simultaneously.
ICS Calendar Sync — Download any country's holiday schedule as an ICS file and import it directly into Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar. Public holidays appear automatically alongside existing meetings and deadlines with no manual entry required.
Printable PDF Export — Generate a clean, high-resolution PDF calendar for any country and year. Formatted for standard paper sizes and optimised for home, office, and commercial printing — ideal for wall calendars, team planning boards, and physical itinerary planning.
Dark Mode Interface — Full dark mode that responds automatically to device display settings. Designed for professionals who plan in low-light environments or during evening hours, reducing eye strain and supporting healthy screen habits.
Multi-Year Support — Generate and view holiday calendars for any year. Forward planning through 2027 and 2028 is fully supported without restriction or additional cost.
No Login. No Ads. No Subscription — All core features are available immediately without account creation, payment, or advertising interruption.
Android Application
The Holidays Calendar Android app brings the same country coverage and government-verified data to mobile devices — available free on the Google Play Store with no in-app purchases required for core functionality.
Designed for on-the-go use, the app allows professionals to verify whether a specific date is a public holiday in any covered country in under ten seconds — directly from a phone, during a meeting or a travel booking session, without opening a laptop or navigating to a website.
The app covers the same 100-plus countries as the web platform, requires no login, and is free to download for all Android devices.
2026 Planning Context
2026 presents an exceptional opportunity for strategic leave and project planning. Easter falls on April 3rd to 6th, creating a four-day weekend that extends to ten consecutive days with just three days of annual leave. Christmas falls on a Friday, producing a nine-day end-of-year window for three days of leave.
For distributed teams, these same windows represent periods of significantly reduced capacity across multiple markets simultaneously. Planning around them in advance is the difference between predictable delivery and reactive firefighting across Q2 and Q4.
Availability
The Holidays Calendar web platform and Android application are both available now, free of charge, with no account creation required for core features.
About HolidaysCalendar.net
HolidaysCalendar.net is an independent public holiday calendar platform providing free, accurate holiday data for professionals, travellers, and planners worldwide. The platform covers official national public holidays for more than 100 countries and provides ICS sync, PDF export, dark mode, country search, and multi-year calendar support — all without advertising, account requirements, or subscription fees for core use. The companion Android app extends the same data and interface quality to mobile devices.
Contact
HolidaysCalendarContact
Derien Harleys
+917838256566
https://holidayscalendar.net
Derien Harleys
+917838256566
https://holidayscalendar.net
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