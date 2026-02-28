RX Japan Strengthens Trade Links Between Global F&B, Japan, and Asian Markets with JFEX Summer 2026
Tokyo, Japan, February 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The JAPAN INT'L FOOD & BEVERAGE EXPO (JFEX) SUMMER 2026 is now accepting exhibitor applications, connecting global food and beverage (F&B) businesses with high-value buyers across Japan and Asia.
Taking place from 24 to 26 June at Tokyo Big Sight, the expo serves as a platform for international suppliers looking to enter one of the world’s most dynamic and import-reliant food markets.
Over 20,000 professional visitors and more than 300 exhibitors are expected alongside its concurrent shows. Strong participation is anticipated from key markets based on previous editions, including South Korea, Taiwan, China, the Philippines, Hong Kong, the United States, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore—reinforcing JFEX’s role as a gateway to both Japan’s high-demand market and wider Asian networks.
In addition, the show welcomes sourcing professionals from more than 55 countries, further enhancing opportunities for exhibitors to build sustainable partnerships and extend their global reach.
This edition places a strong emphasis on emerging global food trends. The show floor will highlight advancements in sustainability, functional nutrition, plant-based innovations, clean-label products, food waste reduction, and next-generation manufacturing technologies. To ensure a targeted experience for buyers and exhibitors, the expo comprises five specialised sub-shows: JFEX FOOD, JFEX Wine & Spirits, JFEX Premium, JFEX Fresh, and JFEX Inbound.
Building on the outstanding achievements of JFEX SUMMER 2025, this edition is poised to deliver even greater opportunities for the international F&B industry.
Last year’s edition, with its concurrent events, set a strong benchmark, attracting 19,980 visitors from 55 countries and 617 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions. The event enabled an impressive 3,055 business matchmaking appointments—averaging 10.29 per exhibitor—efficiently organised by a dedicated English-speaking support team and a streamlined appointment system.
The 2025 show expanded its international reach with new pavilions and introduced enhanced initiatives, such as the JFEX AWARDS and an insightful conference programme focused on key topics like global food trends, halal market developments, and advanced retail strategies. Strong representation from regions including Taiwan, China, South Korea, Hong Kong, the United States, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia demonstrated the event’s global appeal.
JFEX SUMMER 2026 runs concurrently with "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR and Food LogiX, creating a comprehensive F&B ecosystem under one roof. A single registration grants free access to all three shows, maximising opportunities for exhibitors to connect with a diverse range of industry professionals across the sourcing, export, and logistics sectors.
Exhibitor and visitor registrations are ongoing via the official JFEX website at https://www.jfex.jp/jfex/en-gb/exhibit.html?utm_source=jfex&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=summer26.
Contact
Nomalyn Sudo
+81-3-6739-4133
https://www.jfex.jp/hub/en-gb.html
