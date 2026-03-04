InkProducts Inc. Announces Release of Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for Koffy EdiLite Edible Ink Cartridges

InkProducts Inc. announces the release of its Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for Koffy EdiLite Edible Ink Cartridges. Designed for vibrant, food-safe printing, the kit allows over 20 black refills and up to 25 refills per color cartridge, dramatically reducing cost per print. Kosher certified and formulated for reliable performance, this solution helps bakeries and edible print businesses maintain consistent, high-quality results while extending cartridge life.