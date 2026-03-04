InkProducts Inc. Announces Release of Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for Koffy EdiLite Edible Ink Cartridges
InkProducts Inc. announces the release of its Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for Koffy EdiLite Edible Ink Cartridges. Designed for vibrant, food-safe printing, the kit allows over 20 black refills and up to 25 refills per color cartridge, dramatically reducing cost per print. Kosher certified and formulated for reliable performance, this solution helps bakeries and edible print businesses maintain consistent, high-quality results while extending cartridge life.
Frostproof, FL, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- InkProducts Inc., a trusted leader in specialty ink solutions for over 35 years, proudly announces the release of its Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for Koffy EdiLite Edible Ink Cartridges. Designed to deliver reliable, food-safe performance and exceptional value, this comprehensive refill system helps edible printing businesses maintain vibrant output while significantly reducing operating costs.
As edible printing continues to grow in popularity for cake decorating, cookies, confectionery design, and customized desserts, print consistency and color accuracy are more important than ever. The Compatible Deluxe Edible Ink Refill Kit from InkProducts Inc. was specifically developed for the Koffy EdiLite Edible Ink Cartridge to ensure smooth ink flow, dependable performance, and rich, true-to-life color reproduction.
This deluxe refill solution provides everything needed to safely and efficiently refill cartridges without mess or complicated procedures. Each kit is engineered for maximum yield and long-term savings. Users can refill the black cartridge more than 20 times and each individual color cartridge up to 25 times per color. This dramatically lowers the cost per print compared to purchasing new cartridges, making it an ideal solution for bakeries, print shops, and home-based edible printing businesses.
InkProducts Inc. edible inks are formulated to meet strict quality standards and are produced with food-safe ingredients. The company’s edible inks are Kosher certified, providing additional confidence for customers serving diverse communities. Every batch is manufactured with careful attention to color consistency and printhead compatibility to help prevent clogging and maintain reliable printer operation.
Beyond cost savings, the refill system also promotes sustainability by reducing cartridge waste. Instead of discarding cartridges after a single use, customers can extend their lifespan multiple times, minimizing environmental impact while maintaining professional-quality results.
“Our goal has always been to provide dependable, cost-effective ink solutions that help our customers succeed,” said a representative of InkProducts Inc. “The Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for Koffy EdiLite cartridges reflects our continued commitment to innovation, quality, and customer value in the edible printing market.”
The refill kit is backed by InkProducts Inc.’s decades of industry experience and technical support. Customers who require assistance with setup, troubleshooting, or custom edible ink configurations are encouraged to contact InkProducts Inc. directly for personalized guidance.
The Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for Koffy EdiLite Edible Ink Cartridges is now available. For more information or to place an order, contact InkProducts Inc.
With over three decades of expertise in ink system development, InkProducts Inc. continues to deliver reliable, high-performance solutions for specialty and edible printing professionals nationwide. Visit them at www.inkproducts.com or call (863)223-1805.
