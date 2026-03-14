GoSharpener Hosts Award Ceremonies Across Schools to Celebrate Student Sustainability Achievements
Celebrating Young Eco-Leaders. GoSharpener award ceremonies across schools recognized students for their dedication to sustainability, active participation, and impactful eco-actions throughout the academic year 2025–26. Inspiring change, one student at a time.
Delhi, India, March 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As the academic year 2025–26 draws to a close, GoSharpener proudly organized award ceremonies across its partner schools alongside Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs), recognizing students for their outstanding commitment to sustainability and active participation throughout the year.
Students were honoured for their consistent engagement across multiple initiatives, including regular posts, active participation in campaigns, meaningful involvement on the GoSharpener portal, timely completion of toolkit activities, and impactful sustainable actions and expressions demonstrated both at school and at home.
These quarterly award ceremonies have become a highly anticipated event among students, encouraging continuous participation and inspiring young learners to strengthen their environmental responsibility. The recognition not only celebrates achievements but also motivates students to contribute more actively toward building a sustainable future.
“The schools are extremely happy with the impact students are creating through their sustainable actions. Students are actively engaging with toolkit activities both in school and at home, showcasing real behavioural change,” said Mr. Prateek Kumar, Co-Founder, GoSharpener.
“The appreciation received from schools for GoSharpener’s consistent efforts in nurturing sustainable habits through monthly toolkits, campaigns, and knowledge sessions motivates our team to continue innovating for a greener planet and empowered student community,” added Mr. Ankit Kapoor, Co-Founder, GoSharpener.
Through these award ceremonies, GoSharpener continues to reinforce positive environmental practices while celebrating young eco-leaders who are contributing meaningfully toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Students were honoured for their consistent engagement across multiple initiatives, including regular posts, active participation in campaigns, meaningful involvement on the GoSharpener portal, timely completion of toolkit activities, and impactful sustainable actions and expressions demonstrated both at school and at home.
These quarterly award ceremonies have become a highly anticipated event among students, encouraging continuous participation and inspiring young learners to strengthen their environmental responsibility. The recognition not only celebrates achievements but also motivates students to contribute more actively toward building a sustainable future.
“The schools are extremely happy with the impact students are creating through their sustainable actions. Students are actively engaging with toolkit activities both in school and at home, showcasing real behavioural change,” said Mr. Prateek Kumar, Co-Founder, GoSharpener.
“The appreciation received from schools for GoSharpener’s consistent efforts in nurturing sustainable habits through monthly toolkits, campaigns, and knowledge sessions motivates our team to continue innovating for a greener planet and empowered student community,” added Mr. Ankit Kapoor, Co-Founder, GoSharpener.
Through these award ceremonies, GoSharpener continues to reinforce positive environmental practices while celebrating young eco-leaders who are contributing meaningfully toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Contact
GoSharpenerContact
Annu Sahdev
+91 9871831239
https://gosharpener.com/
Annu Sahdev
+91 9871831239
https://gosharpener.com/
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