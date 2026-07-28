Online Education News
Log on for news about online education. Find out how schools, colleges, universities, companies and vocational institutes are using e-learning tools to reach new and underserved populations. Highlights include technology, equipment, products, services and leaders in the field of distance learning.
Ultimate Health School Announces Transition to Ultimate Health Institute, Launching a New Era in Healthcare Education
After more than two decades of preparing healthcare professionals to serve their communities, Ultimate Health School is proud to announce its transition to Ultimate Health Institute, marking a significant milestone in the organization's growth and long-term vision for the future of healthcare education. - July 28, 2026 - Ultimate Health School
eTeacher Group Launches Longevity Life Academy to Open the $8 Trillion Longevity Market to Everyday Americans
eTeacher Group, a global leader in online education, is entering one of consumer health's fastest-growing categories, launching Longevity Life Academy, its sixth proprietary online school, to occupy a gap its CEO argues no one serves well: the space between expensive concierge clinics and free,... - July 19, 2026 - eTeacher Group
Nation’s School Safety Leaders to Gather in Orlando for 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference
More than 800 of the nation’s leading school safety professionals will convene in Orlando, Florida, July 20–24 for the 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference. - July 13, 2026 - School Safety Advocacy Council
American High School Academy Launches Worldwide Recruitment for Grades 9–12 STEM Magnet Programs in Miami
American High School Academy is recruiting grades 9–12 students worldwide for its Miami-based STEM Magnet programs, aviation pathway, dual enrollment, honors, AP, SAT support, ESOL support, NCAA-approved courses, and Form I-20 eligibility for eligible accepted F-1 international students. - July 04, 2026 - American High School Academy
Emotion AI Thinks There's One Right Answer. A High School Researcher is Proving There Isn't.
A non-commercial research project led by high school student Evelyn Kim at Singapore American School has opened public participation. Contributors watch ten short video clips and record how they read each person's emotion — no right or wrong answers, 10 to 15 minutes. The study challenges a foundational assumption of emotion-recognition AI: that everyone reads a face the same way. Anyone 14 or older can participate. - July 03, 2026 - MindLensLab
CommLab India Launches GenAI-Enabled eLearning Framework to Address Quality Risks in AI-Generated Training
CommLab India introduces a GenAI-enabled eLearning framework to help enterprises scale training while preserving instructional quality & human oversight. - June 23, 2026 - CommLab India
Avmira Announces the Upcoming Launch of Its Next-Generation Digital Education Platform
Avmira, an emerging education technology initiative, has announced the upcoming launch of its next-generation digital learning platform. The project focuses on practical technology education, AI-powered learning experiences, and accessible tools for students, developers, and future innovators. - June 22, 2026 - Avmira
Google Play Books Lists Free "Easily Learn Bengali" AI-Narrated Audio Guide by AlwaysBeSmile
Independent creator AlwaysBeSmile launches a 19-minute audio version of his popular Bengali language eBook, utilizing Google's advanced AI narration technology to remove educational barriers for English speakers. - June 22, 2026 - AlwaysBeSmile
New Greek AgriTech Company Specializing in Soil Management and Kiwifruit Cultivation
AgriSci Solutions is a company based in Greece, operating in the fields of agronomy and agricultural consulting. The company focuses on soil health, tree crop management, and sustainable production practices, with particular expertise in kiwifruit cultivation. - June 08, 2026 - AgriSci Solutions
Ella Rivkin’s Tax Strategy Webinar Draws Business Owners Nationwide Seeking Proactive Financial Planning
ERPS Group founder Ella Rivkin recently hosted a nationwide webinar, “7 Top Deductions Most Business Owners Miss,” helping entrepreneurs uncover tax-saving opportunities, improve cash flow, and better understand proactive financial planning strategies. - June 05, 2026 - ERPS Group
City of Plantation Officially Proclaims American High School, Honoring Educational Innovation and Student Success
American High School, a nationally accredited online private school, was honored by the City of Plantation with an official Proclamation presented by Mayor Nick Sortal during the April 15 City Council Meeting. The proclamation recognizes the school's contributions to educational innovation, student success, workforce readiness, and the expansion of access to quality education for learners across the U.S. - May 30, 2026 - American High School
ExcelPrep Opens San Antonio Location for Neurodivergent Learners
ExcelPrep, an educational and clinical program serving neurodivergent learners, today announced the opening of its newest location in San Antonio, Texas. The expansion extends ExcelPrep's integrated model of specialized instruction and clinical care to Texas families whose children are... - May 29, 2026 - Excel Prep
Transfer Credit: Building Smarter Pathways to College Through CLEP, ACE, and NCCRS Credit Recommendations
TransferCredit.org offers self-paced CLEP Prep courses and, through its partnership with UPI Study, access to 70+ ACE-, NCCRS-, and Ofqual-recognized online courses — giving students multiple flexible, affordable pathways to earn transferable college credits. Founded in 2020, the platform has served 50,000+ students and saved them millions in tuition, with credit pathways at 2,000+ colleges and universities across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and beyond. - May 18, 2026 - TransferCredit
RaaWee K12 Solutions Secures Trademark for RaaWee ATTENDANCE+™: A Revolutionary Attendance Intervention and Tracking Platform
RaaWee K12 Solutions is excited to announce the official trademark registration of RaaWee ATTENDANCE+™, a groundbreaking Attendance Intervention and Tracking Platform designed to tackle chronic absenteeism and truancy in K-12 education. The latest version introduces hundreds of improvements and expanded features. - May 07, 2026 - RaaWee K12 Solutions
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
GoSharpener Concludes Academic Year 2025–26 and Welcomes New Academic Session 2026–27 with Renewed Purpose
GoSharpener is India's leading youth-focused sustainability platform that transforms schools and students to take quantifiable eco actions through simplified gamified learning, digital toolkits, and SDG challenges. GoSharpener empowers the next generation of eco-leaders while supporting India’s progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Discover. Achieve. Build Impact Profile. - May 03, 2026 - GoSharpener
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Bestows Annual Wayfinder Awards
NACCE, North America’s leading advocate for entrepreneurship education, funding, and programming for community and technical colleges, has named Betty Young, president of Hocking College, and Dirk Soma, director of Entrepreneurial Ecosystems Development at Baker Hill, as winners of its 2026 Wayfinder Award. - April 28, 2026 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
iGrad Recognized by 2026 EIFLE Awards for Excellence in Financial Literacy Education
iGrad, the company behind Enrich financial wellness solutions, has been recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with a 2026 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Award. This recognition highlights iGrad’s continued leadership in delivering effective, engaging... - April 14, 2026 - iGrad
CommLab India Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification Amid Rising Enterprise Focus on Security and AI Governance
CommLab India has earned SOC 2 Type II certification, strengthening its enterprise security, compliance posture, and customer trust. - April 08, 2026 - CommLab India
Tuff Coat Launches New Online Learning Module System to Support Professional Installers and Facility Managers
Tuff Coat®, the leading manufacturer of rubberized non-skid coatings for recreational, hospitality, and commercial environments, today announced the launch of its new Learning Module System (LMS), a 24/7 online training platform designed to help contractors, applicators, facility managers, and... - March 31, 2026 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
Academy of Hope Launches Inaugural “Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival” in Anacostia Park
Academy of Hope Adult Public Charter School (AoH) will host its inaugural *Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival* on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Anacostia Park—bringing together learners, alumni, and supporters for a citywide celebration of adult education and economic mobility. More... - March 28, 2026 - Academy of Hope
Captain Sandy’s Charities and Quantum Marine Stabilizers Announce 2026 Spin-A-Thon to Power Yachting’s Next Generation of Talent
On Saturday, March 21 at Quantum’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. The event brings shipyards, crew, suppliers, and industry supporters together around a shared goal, fixing a growing talent gap in maritime by taking students and emerging talent from classroom to career. - March 21, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
CommLab India Ranks #2 Among Top eLearning Staff Augmentation Providers for 2026
CommLab India ranks #2 among top eLearning staff augmentation companies for 2026, for helping enterprises scale corporate training with expert L&D talent. - March 19, 2026 - CommLab India
Top Education Websites Worldwide to be Recognized in the 2026 WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting schools, colleges, and universities worldwide to compete for recognition as the best education websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners gain industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 18, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
GoSharpener Hosts Award Ceremonies Across Schools to Celebrate Student Sustainability Achievements
Celebrating Young Eco-Leaders. GoSharpener award ceremonies across schools recognized students for their dedication to sustainability, active participation, and impactful eco-actions throughout the academic year 2025–26. Inspiring change, one student at a time. - March 14, 2026 - GoSharpener
CommLab India Reigns as the #1 Content Provider for Rapid eLearning
CommLab India ranks #1 for Rapid eLearning Solutions, helping operationally complex enterprises run training at speed without breaking under pressure. - February 26, 2026 - CommLab India
Dr. Thelma Harms, Who Helped Define Quality in Early Childhood Classrooms Worldwide, Dies at 100
Dr. Harms was widely known as the lead co-author of the Early Childhood Environment Rating Scale (ECERS), an observational framework that transformed how educators, researchers, and governments evaluate early learning settings. - February 19, 2026 - Rachel Harms
Benny’s Brave Adventures Expands Its 16-Book Children’s Series with Literacy-Focused Chapter Book
“The Frizzletwirping Festival Fiasco” Turns Wordplay into a Literacy Tool for Young Readers. - February 18, 2026 - Bennys Brave Adventures
The Good Eggs Media Launches Ad-Free Kindness & SEL Learning App for Elementary-Age Children on iOS and Android
Created by an educator and author, The Good Eggs App helps elementary-age children build kindness, empathy, and global awareness through interactive games and stories in a safe, ad-free environment trusted by parents and teachers. - February 17, 2026 - The Good Eggs Media
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
NAF Awarded $15M Grant from the Walton Family Foundation to Accelerate Multi-Year Plan to Double Its Network
Three-Year, Catalytic Investment Will Advance a Six-Year Goal to Grow to 1,200 Career Academies by 2031, Providing Access to Career-Connected Learning for Thousands More Students Nationwide - February 11, 2026 - NAF
From Readers to Authors: Dr. Sherrie Poitier-Liscombe Launches South Florida Literacy Impact Project
In many underserved communities, the gap between learning to read and learning to lead is growing. Dr. Sherrie Poitier-Liscombe (Ph.D.), a veteran educator and award-winning author, is closing that gap by giving children the one thing they need most: the power of their own voice. Today, Dr. Poitier-Liscombe announced the launch of the South Florida Literacy Impact Project, a mission-driven initiative presented by The Deliverance Center d/b/a Poitier Wordsmith Academy. - February 11, 2026 - The Deliverance Center
TutorABC Boosts Salaries with "Career English" and 16 Free 1-on-1 Lessons
TutorABC announced that students who enroll can receive up to 16 complimentary 1-on-1 sessions with native-speaking tutors. - February 03, 2026 - TutorABC
TutorABC Gifts NT$10M English Training to Empower 17,000+ Taiwan Firefighters
Active-duty firefighters can apply through their work IDs. Each participant is eligible for 100 free live online English classes per year. - February 03, 2026 - TutorABC
Anti-Choking Devices Donated to All Parents and Teachers of The First Presbyterian Preschool of Naples and The Tommie Barfield Elementary School by The Cassata Foundation
In a remarkable and life-saving collaboration, Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, has joined forces with Arthur Lih, the founder of LifeVac, to once again contribute to saving lives in Collier County, Florida. - January 29, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
Cal Coast Cares Foundation to Award Over $160,000 in Scholarships to Local Students
The Cal Coast Cares Foundation has begun accepting applications for its next round of college scholarships for local students. The application period runs through March 20. The nonprofit foundation will award scholarships of up to $2,000 to deserving college students, graduating high school... - January 29, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Crimson Global Academy Honors Nashville International Chopin Piano Competition 2025 Winners
As the winner of the Young Musician II category, 11-year-old pianist Wilson Liu earned a 50% tuition scholarship to Crimson Global Academy. - January 26, 2026 - Crimson Global Academy
Alabama Schools and University Take Proactive Lead on AI Literacy and Student Readiness
Children are encountering digital technology as early as age two, and most teens are already using AI tools often without adult guidance. Rather than reacting later, Alabama schools and a local university are taking action now. Next week, in-person sessions will bring students, educators, and families together to build shared understanding, clear expectations, and practical guidance so AI strengthens learning, leadership, and opportunity from the start. - January 24, 2026 - DISCOVERING AI
Studystruct Inc. Announces Breakthrough Online Platform for Common Core State Standards Aligned Mathematics Assessment Reporting
Studystruct Inc. a leader in standards-aligned educational technology, today announced the launch of its next-generation online platform for Common Core State Standards (CCSS) aligned mathematics assessment and reporting. Designed for K-12 learners, the platform provides a flexible 10-day testing... - January 21, 2026 - Studystruct Inc.
TutorABC Launches "Zero-Basis Speaking Intensive" with 16 Bonus 1-on-1 Classes
TutorABC has announced the launch of the "Zero-Basis Speaking Intensive Class" specifically designed for English beginners. - January 07, 2026 - TutorABC
CommLab India Highlights – 25-Year Milestone, AI Research, and Global Learning Initiatives
CommLab India marks a defining year in 2025 with 25 years of learning excellence, global AI in research, LearnFlux, and multiple industry recognitions. - December 24, 2025 - CommLab India
TutorABC Study Abroad Has Launched Its 2026 Youth Summer Camps Featuring Elite Campuses in the USA, UK, Canada, and Ireland
TutorABC Study Abroad officially announced its "2026 Youth & Children’s Summer Overseas Study Tours" today. - December 21, 2025 - TutorABC
TutorABC Launches "2025 End Regrets" Campaign: Win 120 Live English Classes to Unlock Career Growth
Many professionals realize that the biggest wall preventing them from stepping out of their comfort zone is the language barrier. - December 20, 2025 - TutorABC
CertBoosters Expands WGU Exam Prep with Practice Questions for Multiple OA Courses
CertBoosters announced the availability of new practice question banks for multiple Western Governors University (WGU) Objective Assessment (OA) exams. The resources are available in PDF, online practice tests, and Windows-based offline software, with exam-aligned questions, detailed answers, and explanations covering all official course topics. - December 19, 2025 - CertBoosters
24hourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Massachusetts, Idaho, and Nebraska
24hourEDU.com, a top online mortgage training school, received NMLS approval to offer pre-licensing education courses for aspiring Mortgage Loan Originators in Massachusetts, Idaho, and Nebraska. This expansion broadens their national catalog, providing NMLS-mandated training to mortgage professionals (Loan Officers & Mortgage Brokers) seeking licensure in these states. - December 11, 2025 - 24hourEDU
SBA Mastery Academy Launches Professional Training Platform for SBA Lending Success
SBA Mastery Academy, founded by industry expert Pamela Coleman, provides professional training in SBA 7(a) and 504 lending to entrepreneurs and finance professionals. Through lender-aligned curriculum, the Academy teaches tax analysis, loan packaging, and credit evaluation—empowering students to secure funding, increase approval rates, and build financially resilient businesses. - December 09, 2025 - SBA Mastery Academy
New Children’s Book and Courses Help Kids Build Confidence, Resilience, and Emotional Strength
Scott Feld expands the Power-UP Universe with his book "Dax to the MAX" and two confidence-building programs for kids: Beat the Blobs Challenge and Keys to Unlock Your Inner SuperPowers. Through fun storytelling and practical mindset tools, Feld helps kids manage emotions, build resilience, and discover their Inner SuperPowers. - December 05, 2025 - Dax to the MAX and The Power UP Experiences
JCBank Launches iGrad Student Financial Literacy Program for Local Indiana School District
JCBank has partnered with iGrad to launch a student financial literacy platform for 11th-grade high school students in the Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation in Indiana. The platform aims to equip students with practical money management skills to meet Indiana's new financial literacy graduation requirements. - December 03, 2025 - iGrad
CommLab India Wins the Platinum Award for Top eLearning Content Development 2026
CommLab India wins the Platinum Award for Top eLearning Content Development companies 2026, delivering AI-powered custom eLearning trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises. - November 27, 2025 - CommLab India
TutorABC Launches Career Acceleration Program With Up to 144 Free English Classes
TutorABC announces its “Career Acceleration Program,” offering Double 11 discounts plus up to 144 free live English classes for professionals who enroll in designated Business English programs before the end of the month. - November 24, 2025 - TutorABC