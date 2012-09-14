PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Educator Greg Mullen is Exploring the Core of Education with New Book and Podcast Greg Mullen's new book, "Creating a Self-Directed Learning Environment: Standards-Based and Social-Emotional Learning," redefines education introducing a flexible, three-tiered, visual framework designed for school-wide collaboration. - December 20, 2019 - Greg Mullen

B2B Media Reveals The 15th Annual Best of Elearning! Winners; The Industry’s Exclusive Users’ Choice Awards Reveals 59 Solutions as Best-in-Class The Best of Elearning! Awards program is the exclusive Industry Users’ Choice Award, whereby learning professionals vote via online ballot for best-in-class solutions. Eighty-five percent of professionals have personally recommended a learning solution to a colleague, and this awards program formalizes this personal recommendation process. - December 12, 2019 - Elearning! Magazine

Managers Without a First Degree Thrive in Online-Masters Programmes (Distance Learning) at ALP GmbH It is possible to enter a Master's programme without a Bachelor's degree (a first degree). The Akademisches Lehrinstitut für Psychologie (ALP) presents the results of a study as to whether there are differences in learning experiences and study results of those with a first degree compared to those who restart education with some work experience. - December 11, 2019 - ALP Akademisches Lehrinstitut für Psychologie GmbH

The Clyde Series: Coloring and Activities Book This is the first coloring book for The Clyde Series. It includes all your favorite images from the first three books. - December 10, 2019 - JN Prioleau

Language Garden to Hold Language Exchange Meetups at New Location in Taipei City, Taiwan The Language Garden will hold their weekly language exchange meetups at the ground floor garden area of Terminal C in Taipei City, Taiwan, starting on December 10, 2019. Previously, the Language Garden meetups were held in a smaller capacity in various cafes around Taipei. Beginning in December, however,... - November 28, 2019 - Meitefusi

PMP Insights Announces Online CAPM/PMP Exam Prep Workshop Leading project management professional consulting practice in Boulder, Colorado announces PMP course and online workshop event for January 4, 2020. - November 28, 2019 - PMP Insights

CISSP Certification: A Guaranteed Way to Lucrative Career in Information Security - certxpert.com With huge demand of CISSP certified professionals globally, certxpert.com offers CISSP certification exam to students who want to pass CISSP certification and wants to make their career in Information Security. Job positions that need CISSP certification usually pay very well. According to 2019 IT Skills & Salary Report, the average salaries of CISSP at $116,900, and CISSP get 2nd positions among the top 15 paying certifications in the industry. - November 27, 2019 - Certxpert.com

Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner! Children’s Picture Book with Pudgy Poultry is a Satisfying Bedtime Snack For pooped-out parents who pine for brief bedtime reads, this funny and fast-paced children’s picture book with a zoo full of anxious animals raining rapidly is just what the veterinarian ordered. Author/illustrator Sherry West and good friend/co-illustrator Larkin Stephens-Avery share an artistic... - November 08, 2019 - Sherry West Art

Southern Utah University Adds New Accelerated Online Master’s Degree Programs Southern Utah University now offers four new affordable, accelerated masters degrees that are 100% online. - October 30, 2019 - Southern Utah University

Certification Planner Presents PgMP Plus Exam Introducing yet another Plus program by Certification Planner, LLC, PgMP Plus Exam. - October 30, 2019 - Certification Planner

Certification Planner Presents CAPM Plus Exam Certification Planner, LLC, has introduced a new training program under the CAPM certification course called the CAPM Plus Exam. - October 24, 2019 - Certification Planner

Ashton College Launches Red Seal Prep Courses for Tradespeople The Red Seal endorsement is a pathway for better jobs, higher wages and enhanced careers. - October 23, 2019 - Ashton College

CommLab India Bags the Silver Award in eLearning Content Development for 2019 CommLab India is proud to announce that it’s a winner of eLearning Industry’s silver award for eLearning content development in 2019. - October 18, 2019 - CommLab India

Phlebotomy Career Training Celebrates 11 Years of Distance Education Phlebotomy Career Training was the first school in the nation to offer distance education for Phlebotomy classes. Over the past 11 years they have redeveloped their curriculum and the mode of online learning to simulate the classroom experience for the online learner. - October 17, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

LW Consulting, Inc. to Present On-Demand Webinar on SNF Consolidated Billing Under PDPM Jennifer Matoushek, Senior Consultant with LW Consulting, Inc. is collaborating with HCPro to present an on-demand webinar, “SNF Consolidated Billing Under PDPM,” on Wednesday, October 16 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. - October 16, 2019 - LW Consulting Inc.

Teamscape Australia Creates New High Tech "Amazing Race" Style Team Building Challenge Teamscape Australia focuses on creating high-tech, engaging and innovative team building programs and experiences. Their latest team experience - the "High-Tech Amazing Race" - combines technology with team work to create an experience like no other. - October 11, 2019 - Teamscape Australia

Americans and the Holocaust Traveling Exhibition Coming to Scott County Public Library The Scott County Public Library has been chosen to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association. The exhibit dates will be February 24 through April 7, 2021. The Scott County Public Library is honored to be the only library in Kentucky to have been chosen to host this exhibition. - October 10, 2019 - Scott County Public Library

Javed Ahmed Ghamidi to Inaugurate His Institute in Dallas, Texas Grand Opening of the Ghamidi Center of Islamic Learning on Oct. 12, 2019; Commencement of weekly lectures by Mr. Javed Ahmed Ghamidi; Register at: https://bit.ly/gcil-grand-opening - October 09, 2019 - Al-Mawrid US

U.S. News & World Report Ranks Southern Utah University Among Top 10 for Lowest Student Debt According to U.S. News & World Report, Southern Utah University is one of the top universities in the country in ensuring its students aren’t loaded down with debt when they graduate. - October 02, 2019 - Southern Utah University

Virtual Curriculum Provider, Starpoint Academy, is Exclusively Serving Homeschoolers and Special Needs/Disability Students and Providers Starpoint Academy and Starpoint Partners are focused on customized virtual curriculum and management services specifically for Homeschool Students as well as organizations and schools serving Special Needs/Disability students. - September 30, 2019 - Starpoint Academy

Ashton College’s Human Resource Management Diploma Program Available Across Canada Ashton College, a leading post-secondary education provider, announced that its Diploma in Human Resources Management program (DHRM), will be offered online across Canada, including Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan. - September 26, 2019 - Ashton College

Inventor of “Games of Genius” Coming to R.I., Oct. 10 Free Seminar, Open to the Public Parents, teachers and government officials worldwide are learning how to help children be more confident, successful, and innovative by discovering their own unique talents – in seven minutes a day. The general public is invited to learn about and play the award-winning “Games of Genius,” with the inventor, Opher Brayer, at a free presentation from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 10 at the Kirkbrae Country Club, Lincoln, R.I. - September 23, 2019 - Mastery Martial Arts

NIX United Opens an Office in Saint Petersburg, FL A large tech service provider, NIX United, announces the opening of a U.S. office. From 1994 and onward NIX has been actively operating in the U.S., and is now ready to officially open the doors of its office in Florida for every guest. - September 20, 2019 - NIX United

iGrad Annual Student Loan Counseling Included in Department of Education Initiative iGrad’s video-based annual student loan counseling courses are being used at three universities that are part of the U.S. Department of Education Experimental Sites Initiative (ESI). The purpose of this initiative is to study more effective ways to counsel students about their student loans. - September 16, 2019 - iGrad

New Website Launch – ABA Technologies Launches Brand New Website After many months of hard work, ABA Technologies, Inc., is excited to announce the launch of its brand new, fully responsive website. The site features the company’s new logo and branding elements. With user-friendly navigation capabilities and intuitive design, customers can easily access and... - September 11, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.

Online Medical Certification Pioneer Launches New Site National Certification Services, an industry pioneer since 2005, has announced it's third-generation site to meet the evolving certification demands of the healthcare community. www.onlinemedcerts.com anticipates early September 2019 launch. - September 07, 2019 - National Certification Services

CommLab India Completes 19 Successful Years and Celebrates the Loyalty of Its Employees CommLab India, a global leader in rapid eLearning solutions completed 19 highly successful years in the field of rapid custom eLearning development by celebrating the loyalty of its employees. - September 06, 2019 - CommLab India

PRINCE2 Certifications Are a Wise Choice to Make a Lucrative and High Salary Career - certxpert.com As per analysis conducted by PMI (Project Management Institute), companies will need 87.7 million project management-oriented roles by 2027. For the aspirants broadening their future and career with the finest possible, project management career then obtaining a PRINCE2 certification is the best way to go. - August 22, 2019 - Certxpert.com

Elearning!® Magazine Launches 2elearning.com Version 2; New Website Offers More Features, Memberships & Resources Elearning!® Media Group, the exclusive trade magazine serving the U.S. e-learning market, announced the launch of the newly improved 2elearning.com. The current site attracts up to 300,000 visitors per month and is expected to grow with its new version featuring ease of navigate, visual appeal and... - August 13, 2019 - Elearning! Magazine

Study Reveals Solution for Range War Between Wild Horses and Cattle Ranchers 5-year study reveals new insights and cites a plan to end the land use war between livestock interests and wild horses while reducing wildfire and toxic smoke. - August 09, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

New Blog Post Review on Phlebotomy Career Training: Are Dialysis Centers Failing the Patient? Phlebotomy Career Training's dialysis instructor and FNP, Nancy Kimmel, has written a post regarding the safety of patients at dialysis centers that seems noteworthy for not only the laymen but also medical professionals. Many of us don’t think about kidney disease on a regular basis, unless of course we are one of the 468,000 people in the U.S. on weekly hemodialysis treatments. - August 04, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

CommLab India Tops the List of Blended Learning Providers for 2019 CommLab India, the most sought-after provider of rapid eLearning solutions added another feather in its cap by being ranked first among the top eLearning content providers for blended learning, 2019. - August 02, 2019 - CommLab India

Clever Content in the Cloud: Edalex Content Services (ECS) Edalex, an EdTech services provider, today announced the launch of Edalex Content Services (ECS), a suite of platform-agnostic, cloud-based extensions delivering "clever content in the cloud." - July 31, 2019 - Edalex

Metro Safety Helps Train Employees to Become Certified First Aid Providers in British Columbia The center offers courses on emergency response training to develop a workforce equipped with basic/advanced first aid knowledge to assist in emergencies at work. - July 27, 2019 - Metro Safety Training

YouToring and St. Philip Neri Catholic School Announce Educational Partnership YouToring, a virtual reality education company that applies the excitement of virtual reality technology to middle and high school students in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics today announced a partnership with St. Philip Neri Catholic School in Chicago. The tool is... - July 25, 2019 - YouToring

New 8-Hour Training Program to Prepare Behavior Analysts to Become Supervisors ABA Technologies, Inc. are pleased to offer an updated and improved 8-hour supervision course for behavior analysts based on the BACB’s newest Supervisor Training Curriculum Outline 2.0. The new outline goes into effect November 2019. With a team of seven dynamite behavior analysts, the 21st Century Supervision Course Series presents a comprehensive account of tried-and-true tools for effectively supervising RBTs, BCaBAs, and BCBAs. - July 24, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.

AWS - Amazon Web Service AWS Certification Exams Now Available on Certxpert.com Certxpert.com, which is a well-known IT certification provider of various vendors such as CompTIA, Microsoft, Cisco, PRINCE2, Six Sigma, EC-Council, ITIL, SAP, PMI, Oracle, etc., today announced the availability of AWS (Amazon Web Service) exam certification. About AWS Certifications Amazon Web Service... - July 20, 2019 - Certxpert.com

Whistleblowing E-Learning Course Launched by Engage in Learning To help all those who are contemplating whistleblowing, or who are affected by whistleblowing, to understand their responsibilities and the protection they can expect from the law, the e-learning supplier, Engage in Learning (EIL), has launched "Whistleblowing." - July 19, 2019 - Engage in Learning

TheDropshipperz Announce a New Amazon Dropshipping Course For potential Students and Entrepreneurs: TheDropshipperz have developed an Amazon dropshipping course and it is extremely easy to use. Many people today are interested in starting an ecommerce business or an automated Amazon Store, but lack the funding, team and expertise. TheDropshipperz Amazon course... - July 17, 2019 - TheDropshipperz

LarryJordan.com Releases Latest PowerUp Media Training: “Get Organized for Editing” New video training presents a solid foundation in video media and storage, then illustrates ways to organize and optimize an editing system to use either Adobe Premiere Pro CC or Apple Final Cut Pro X. - July 16, 2019 - Thalo LLC

Award: simpleshow is a TOP 100 Company Berlin-based explainer video company simpleshow has made the leap to join the best in the 26th edition of the TOP 100 innovation competition. Therefore, the company was honored on 28th June by the mentor of the competition, Ranga Yogeshwar, Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke, the scientific director of the contest,... - July 12, 2019 - simpleshow

NJCTS Launches a Comic Book Series About a Superhero with Tourette Syndrome The graphic novel was illustrated and co-written by Mantua, NJ resident Sarah Baldwin. - July 08, 2019 - New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome

Newest Blog Post from Phlebotomy Career Training on IV Vitamin Therapy Check out the newest post on vitamin infusion therapy from Phlebotomy Career Training, the nations leader in online and in class IV instruction and certification. This new article addresses the popularity associated with vitamin infusion therapy and its availability to the public. - July 06, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

LarryJordan.com Releases Latest PowerUp Media Training: “Illustrating Visual Literacy” New video training illustrates key visual composition techniques for new photographers and videographers to improve the quality of their images. - June 27, 2019 - Thalo LLC

Discover the Perfect Means to Beat the Impact of "End of Flash" on Your Current Training - Live Webinar CommLab India, the globally renowned rapid eLearning solutions provider and authoring tools expert, is hosting a webinar on how the end of Flash will affect training. Join to explore how it can be overcome by migrating to a new technology, and the intricacies of the conversion. - June 26, 2019 - CommLab India

SportsEdTV Prepares Launch of Free Basketball Instruction Content Library Videos Feature Former Miami Heat Teammates Tim Hardaway and Mark Strickland - June 20, 2019 - SportsEdTV

CommLab India Bags the Fourth Spot Among the Top 20 Microlearning Providers for 2019 CommLab India, the most sought-after provider of rapid eLearning solutions, has earned the fourth spot among the "Top 20 eLearning Content Providers For Microlearning 2019." This recognition is by eLearning Industry, and attests CommLab India’s success with microlearning design and development. - June 14, 2019 - CommLab India

Engage in Learning Launches an E-Learning Course on Competition Law The e-learning supplier, Engage in Learning has added a course on competition law to its portfolio of e-learning courses. Competition law, otherwise known as antitrust law in the United States of America and anti-monopoly law in China and Russia, promotes or seeks to maintain market competition by regulating... - June 13, 2019 - Engage in Learning

eLuma Pilot to Offer Online Special Education Teachers For the first time ever, eLuma will be offering online Special Education teachers --beginning in the 2019-20 school year. - June 04, 2019 - eLuma Online Therapy