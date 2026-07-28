Scott Feld expands the Power-UP Universe with his book "Dax to the MAX" and two confidence-building programs for kids: Beat the Blobs Challenge and Keys to Unlock Your Inner SuperPowers. Through fun storytelling and practical mindset tools, Feld helps kids manage emotions, build resilience, and discover their Inner SuperPowers. - December 05, 2025 - Dax to the MAX and The Power UP Experiences