Fast Commercial Capital Expands Structured Capital Advisory Platform for Business and Real Estate Owners Nationwide
Fast Commercial Capital announced the expansion of its structured capital advisory platform serving business owners and real estate investors nationwide. The Miami-based firm operates alongside Fasty Funding and Loyalty Business Brokers within an integrated finance and M&A ecosystem, supporting bridge financing, acquisition funding, recapitalizations, and time-sensitive capital solutions for lower middle and middle market transactions.
Miami, FL, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fast Commercial Capital today announced the continued expansion of its structured capital advisory platform serving business owners, commercial real estate investors, and acquisition sponsors throughout the United States.
Founded by Don McClain, the firm operates within an integrated finance and M&A ecosystem that includes Fasty Funding and Loyalty Business Brokers. Together, the platform supports acquisition advisory, structured bridge capital, recapitalizations, and time-sensitive funding solutions across the lower middle and middle market.
The expansion reflects increasing capital friction across traditional lending channels, including tightened underwriting standards, loan maturity pressures, and transaction timelines that often conflict with conventional credit processes.
“Our focus is disciplined execution across capital and advisory,” said Don McClain, Founder & Principal. “By aligning transaction advisory with structured capital relationships, we create a more efficient path from valuation to closing for business and real estate owners.”
Fast Commercial Capital collaborates with a curated network of private credit funds, structured finance providers, and specialty capital sources to facilitate complex or transitional transactions where speed, structure, and sponsor alignment are critical.
Core areas of focus include:
• Business acquisition financing
• Commercial bridge capital
• Sponsor recapitalizations
• Strategic working capital solutions
• Loan maturity and transitional capital strategy
Fasty Funding operates as the platform’s nationwide business funding division, providing streamlined working capital and short-term funding execution, while Loyalty Business Brokers focuses on sell-side advisory and acquisition representation for business owners navigating liquidity events.
As liquidity dynamics evolve in 2026, the integrated platform anticipates increased demand from sponsors and owners seeking coordinated advisory and capital solutions in a tightening credit environment.
For institutional inquiries or capital alignment discussions, visit the firm’s corporate website.
Founded by Don McClain, the firm operates within an integrated finance and M&A ecosystem that includes Fasty Funding and Loyalty Business Brokers. Together, the platform supports acquisition advisory, structured bridge capital, recapitalizations, and time-sensitive funding solutions across the lower middle and middle market.
The expansion reflects increasing capital friction across traditional lending channels, including tightened underwriting standards, loan maturity pressures, and transaction timelines that often conflict with conventional credit processes.
“Our focus is disciplined execution across capital and advisory,” said Don McClain, Founder & Principal. “By aligning transaction advisory with structured capital relationships, we create a more efficient path from valuation to closing for business and real estate owners.”
Fast Commercial Capital collaborates with a curated network of private credit funds, structured finance providers, and specialty capital sources to facilitate complex or transitional transactions where speed, structure, and sponsor alignment are critical.
Core areas of focus include:
• Business acquisition financing
• Commercial bridge capital
• Sponsor recapitalizations
• Strategic working capital solutions
• Loan maturity and transitional capital strategy
Fasty Funding operates as the platform’s nationwide business funding division, providing streamlined working capital and short-term funding execution, while Loyalty Business Brokers focuses on sell-side advisory and acquisition representation for business owners navigating liquidity events.
As liquidity dynamics evolve in 2026, the integrated platform anticipates increased demand from sponsors and owners seeking coordinated advisory and capital solutions in a tightening credit environment.
For institutional inquiries or capital alignment discussions, visit the firm’s corporate website.
Contact
Fast Commercial CapitalContact
Don McClain
305-396-3900
www.fastcommercialcapital.com
Don McClain
305-396-3900
www.fastcommercialcapital.com
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