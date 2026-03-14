RX Japan Opens Visitor Registration for 30th Anniversary of International Jewellery Kobe
Tokyo, Japan, March 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- RX Japan has announced the opening of visitor registration for the 30th edition of International Jewellery Kobe (IJK), Western Japan's premier mid-year jewellery trade show. Taking place from May 14–16, 2026, at the Kobe International Exhibition Hall, this event is set to be the largest showcase in IJK’s history, marking three decades of leadership, connection, and innovation in the jewellery industry.
The 30th anniversary marks a pivotal moment in the event’s ongoing legacy. Originally launched in 1997 as an initiative to revitalize Kobe after the devastation of the Great Hanshin–Awaji Earthquake, IJK has grown from humble beginnings into a flagship event on the global jewellery calendar.
IJK 2026 will highlight a comprehensive showcase, featuring everything from exquisite fine jewellery, rare gemstones, and lustrous pearls to vital tools, state-of-the-art machinery, innovative packaging, and advanced IT solutions.
This all-encompassing approach positions IJK as a one-stop destination for those eager to discover new products, explore market-leading trends, and connect with a global network of industry professionals. Attendees will benefit from exclusive product launches, special show pricing, and top opportunities to build valuable business relationships.
Underscoring its status as Western Japan’s largest jewellery event, IJK 2026 will welcome 14,000 visitors and 480 exhibitors from across Japan and overseas. The show floor will be packed with 890,000 pieces of jewellery—available both for display and immediate sale.
Significant participation from China and other leading Asian markets will make IJK an ideal gateway for buyers and sellers aiming to access the region’s most dynamic markets.
The event’s location in Kobe adds yet another layer of value for participants. As an international port city with a distinguished history in global trade, and a renowned hub for the pearl industry, Kobe offers backdrop and connectivity for exhibitors and visitors alike. The city’s vibrant culture, hospitality, and infrastructure ensure every attendee can maximize their experience at IJK.
Industry professionals are strongly encouraged to register early and secure their participation at IJK 2026 via https://www.ijt.jp/kobe/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease-feb&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portal-site.
The 30th anniversary marks a pivotal moment in the event’s ongoing legacy. Originally launched in 1997 as an initiative to revitalize Kobe after the devastation of the Great Hanshin–Awaji Earthquake, IJK has grown from humble beginnings into a flagship event on the global jewellery calendar.
IJK 2026 will highlight a comprehensive showcase, featuring everything from exquisite fine jewellery, rare gemstones, and lustrous pearls to vital tools, state-of-the-art machinery, innovative packaging, and advanced IT solutions.
This all-encompassing approach positions IJK as a one-stop destination for those eager to discover new products, explore market-leading trends, and connect with a global network of industry professionals. Attendees will benefit from exclusive product launches, special show pricing, and top opportunities to build valuable business relationships.
Underscoring its status as Western Japan’s largest jewellery event, IJK 2026 will welcome 14,000 visitors and 480 exhibitors from across Japan and overseas. The show floor will be packed with 890,000 pieces of jewellery—available both for display and immediate sale.
Significant participation from China and other leading Asian markets will make IJK an ideal gateway for buyers and sellers aiming to access the region’s most dynamic markets.
The event’s location in Kobe adds yet another layer of value for participants. As an international port city with a distinguished history in global trade, and a renowned hub for the pearl industry, Kobe offers backdrop and connectivity for exhibitors and visitors alike. The city’s vibrant culture, hospitality, and infrastructure ensure every attendee can maximize their experience at IJK.
Industry professionals are strongly encouraged to register early and secure their participation at IJK 2026 via https://www.ijt.jp/kobe/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease-feb&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portal-site.
Contact
RXContact
Natsuko Shiraishi
+81-3-6739-4103
https://www.ijt.jp/kobe/en-gb.html
Natsuko Shiraishi
+81-3-6739-4103
https://www.ijt.jp/kobe/en-gb.html
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