California Association for Nurse Practitioners Announces Partnership to Expand Access to NP Educational Content on ClinicalPulse
Partnership empowers nurse practitioners nationwide with expanded access to high‑impact, clinically relevant education.
Sacramento, CA, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ClinicalPulse, a leading mobile-first clinical education platform for nurse practitioners (NPs), announced a new multi-year strategic partnership with the California Association for Nurse Practitioners (CANP), the largest state association representing NPs on the West Coast.
Under the three-year agreement, CANP will double the offerings of ClinicalPulse through the production of high-value multimedia content that meets NP continuing education requirements approved by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. ClinicalPulse hopes to expand on this model with other NP-focused organizations.
“Whether it’s through our advocacy or educational offerings, CANP is committed to supporting nurse practitioners in ways that directly improve patient care,” said CANP President Aimee Paulson, DNP. “ClinicalPulse offers a modern, clinician-first learning experience that aligns well with our mission and delivers meaningful value to our members.”
“This partnership marks an important step forward in expanding access to high-quality, relevant clinical education for nurse practitioners,” said Jill Olmstead, DNP, ANP-BC, NP-C, FAANP, Chief Nurse Practitioner for ClinicalPulse. “By working with CANP, we can support NPs with timely, practical education while creating a sustainable model that benefits both organizations.”
Expanding High-Value Clinical Education
Through this partnership, CANP will provide approximately 150 expert-led lectures — averaging 50 new lectures annually — to the ClinicalPulse platform over three years. This move will enable CANP members to access the lectures anytime, anywhere, while enabling ClinicalPulse users to engage with authoritative, relevant CANP-generated content.
Presence at CANP Annual Educational Conference
CANP is hosting its annual Educational Conference in San Diego on March 12–15. The conference features news and updates on a variety of topics, including current health care issues, pending legislation, practice-enhancing strategies, the industry's future, and more. These presentations, delivered by experts and prominent thought leaders in advanced nursing, amount to 110 contact hours of continuing education (including 19.4 hours of pharmacology).
ClinicalPulse will record the lectures for its platform, and attendees will receive conference-only access pricing for ClinicalPulse subscriptions. Attendees will be able to download the ClinicalPulse mobile app on iOS and Android and enjoy the full library of content, including over 150 contact hours and more than 50 clinical pharmacology hours.
About ClinicalPulse
ClinicalPulse is a mobile-first clinical education platform designed for nurse practitioners. The platform delivers concise, evidence-based video lectures across a broad range of specialties, helping nurse practitioners stay current, confident, and clinically sharp—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at clinicalpulse.org.
About the California Association for Nurse Practitioners (CANP)
The California Association for Nurse Practitioners is the largest statewide professional organization representing nurse practitioners on the West Coast. CANP advances the profession through advocacy, education, leadership, and collaborative support to improve healthcare access and outcomes for all Californians. Learn more at canpweb.org.
Under the three-year agreement, CANP will double the offerings of ClinicalPulse through the production of high-value multimedia content that meets NP continuing education requirements approved by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. ClinicalPulse hopes to expand on this model with other NP-focused organizations.
“Whether it’s through our advocacy or educational offerings, CANP is committed to supporting nurse practitioners in ways that directly improve patient care,” said CANP President Aimee Paulson, DNP. “ClinicalPulse offers a modern, clinician-first learning experience that aligns well with our mission and delivers meaningful value to our members.”
“This partnership marks an important step forward in expanding access to high-quality, relevant clinical education for nurse practitioners,” said Jill Olmstead, DNP, ANP-BC, NP-C, FAANP, Chief Nurse Practitioner for ClinicalPulse. “By working with CANP, we can support NPs with timely, practical education while creating a sustainable model that benefits both organizations.”
Expanding High-Value Clinical Education
Through this partnership, CANP will provide approximately 150 expert-led lectures — averaging 50 new lectures annually — to the ClinicalPulse platform over three years. This move will enable CANP members to access the lectures anytime, anywhere, while enabling ClinicalPulse users to engage with authoritative, relevant CANP-generated content.
Presence at CANP Annual Educational Conference
CANP is hosting its annual Educational Conference in San Diego on March 12–15. The conference features news and updates on a variety of topics, including current health care issues, pending legislation, practice-enhancing strategies, the industry's future, and more. These presentations, delivered by experts and prominent thought leaders in advanced nursing, amount to 110 contact hours of continuing education (including 19.4 hours of pharmacology).
ClinicalPulse will record the lectures for its platform, and attendees will receive conference-only access pricing for ClinicalPulse subscriptions. Attendees will be able to download the ClinicalPulse mobile app on iOS and Android and enjoy the full library of content, including over 150 contact hours and more than 50 clinical pharmacology hours.
About ClinicalPulse
ClinicalPulse is a mobile-first clinical education platform designed for nurse practitioners. The platform delivers concise, evidence-based video lectures across a broad range of specialties, helping nurse practitioners stay current, confident, and clinically sharp—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at clinicalpulse.org.
About the California Association for Nurse Practitioners (CANP)
The California Association for Nurse Practitioners is the largest statewide professional organization representing nurse practitioners on the West Coast. CANP advances the profession through advocacy, education, leadership, and collaborative support to improve healthcare access and outcomes for all Californians. Learn more at canpweb.org.
Contact
Learner's Digest InternationalContact
Hannah Nyren
1-800-423-2308
https://learnersdigest.org/
Hannah Nyren
1-800-423-2308
https://learnersdigest.org/
Categories