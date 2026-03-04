Impact LA Now Accepting Applications for Free Summer Meal Program
Impact LA is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations, schools, after-school programs, summer camps, parks and recreation facilities, and churches to participate in its 2026 Summer Meal Program.
Los Angeles, CA, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Through federally funded meal sponsorships, Impact LA will provide free breakfast and lunch meals to children and teens throughout the summer months while school is out of session. This year, the organization plans to serve youth at over 35 locations across Los Angeles County, ensuring that no child goes hungry during the critical summer break period.
Bridging the Summer Hunger Gap
When schools close for summer, millions of children lose access to the reliable meals they receive during the academic year. For many families in Los Angeles County, those school meals are essential. Without them, children face increased food insecurity, which impacts their health, learning retention, and overall well-being.
Impact LA’s Summer Meal Program directly bridges this gap by ensuring youth ages 18 and under have access to nutritious meals in safe, accessible community spaces. By partnering with local organizations, the program expands meal access into neighborhoods where it is needed most.
“Summer should be a time of enrichment, growth, and fun for our youth, not hunger,” said Courtney Lockridge, Executive Director of Impact LA. “By partnering with community-based organizations, we’re able to meet children where they are and ensure they continue receiving healthy meals even when school cafeterias are closed.”
Who Can Apply
- Impact LA is currently seeking partnerships with:
- Nonprofit organizations
- Public and charter schools
- After-school and expanded learning programs
- Summer camps
- Parks and recreation centers
- Churches and faith-based organizations
- Community centers serving youth
Participating sites must serve youth in eligible communities during the summer months. Approved sites will receive:
- Free, federally funded breakfast and lunch meals
- Ongoing compliance support
- Training and onboarding assistance
- Streamlined, paper-light application process
- Dedicated sponsor guidance from Impact LA’s Nutrition Services team
Impact LA makes participation simple, allowing organizations to focus on serving youth while the organization manages the administrative and compliance requirements.
Expanding Access Across LA County
Last year, Impact LA served over 285,000 meals across multiple communities. This year, the organization is expanding its footprint to reach over 35 locations throughout Los Angeles County, further advancing its mission of food equity, youth development, and community empowerment.
Organizations interested in becoming a summer meal site are encouraged to apply immediately. The application process is now open, and onboarding must be completed prior to summer program launch.
To apply or learn more, visit:
www.impactla.org/summermeals
About Impact LA
Impact LA is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization committed to food security, youth development, and community empowerment. Through meal sponsorship programs, food distribution drives, food rescue initiatives, and enrichment programming, Impact LA ensures children and families have access to the resources they need to thrive.
Contact
Courtney Lockridge
213-928-1040
www.impactla.org
