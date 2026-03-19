HOO CHEMTEC Supplies Glutaraldehyde 50% to European Hospitals for High-Level Disinfection
HOO CHEMTEC announces a new shipment of premium Glutaraldehyde 50% solution to healthcare clients in Germany and France. This high-level disinfectant is critical for sterilizing surgical instruments and non-thermostable medical equipment, supporting stringent hospital infection control protocols.
Zhengzhou, China, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HOO CHEMTEC Supports European Healthcare with Advanced Disinfectant
HOO CHEMTEC, a specialized supplier of high-purity chemicals, has completed a delivery of Glutaraldehyde 50% solution to major hospital groups and medical device reprocessing centers in Germany and France. This shipment underscores the company’s commitment to supporting global healthcare infrastructure with essential infection control products.
Glutaraldehyde is a potent, broad-spectrum disinfectant. It is widely recognized for its efficacy against bacteria, viruses, fungi, and bacterial spores. Its primary application in healthcare is the cold sterilization of sensitive medical equipment that cannot withstand high-temperature autoclaves, such as endoscopes, surgical tools, and respiratory therapy equipment.
Key Product Advantages
The supplied 50% glutaraldehyde solution offers several critical benefits for medical settings:
High Efficacy: Proven effectiveness against resilient pathogens, ensuring a high level of disinfection.
Material Compatibility: Safe for use on a wide range of medical instrument materials without causing corrosion or damage.
Stability: The formulated solution maintains consistent disinfecting power throughout its recommended use life.
Meeting Strict Standards
Production and quality control for this disinfectant adhere to stringent international standards, ensuring it meets the rigorous requirements of European healthcare regulations and practices, including relevant EN standards.
Commitment to Healthcare Safety
This delivery is part of HOO CHEMTEC’s ongoing mission to provide reliable, high-quality chemical solutions to sectors where safety and precision are paramount. The company continues to build partnerships with distributors and end-users in the medical and pharmaceutical industries worldwide.
About HOO CHEMTEC
HOO CHEMTEC develops and supplies specialized chemicals for demanding industrial and institutional applications, with a strong focus on quality, consistency, and technical support.
For product information:
www.hoochemtec.com
HOO CHEMTEC, a specialized supplier of high-purity chemicals, has completed a delivery of Glutaraldehyde 50% solution to major hospital groups and medical device reprocessing centers in Germany and France. This shipment underscores the company’s commitment to supporting global healthcare infrastructure with essential infection control products.
Glutaraldehyde is a potent, broad-spectrum disinfectant. It is widely recognized for its efficacy against bacteria, viruses, fungi, and bacterial spores. Its primary application in healthcare is the cold sterilization of sensitive medical equipment that cannot withstand high-temperature autoclaves, such as endoscopes, surgical tools, and respiratory therapy equipment.
Key Product Advantages
The supplied 50% glutaraldehyde solution offers several critical benefits for medical settings:
High Efficacy: Proven effectiveness against resilient pathogens, ensuring a high level of disinfection.
Material Compatibility: Safe for use on a wide range of medical instrument materials without causing corrosion or damage.
Stability: The formulated solution maintains consistent disinfecting power throughout its recommended use life.
Meeting Strict Standards
Production and quality control for this disinfectant adhere to stringent international standards, ensuring it meets the rigorous requirements of European healthcare regulations and practices, including relevant EN standards.
Commitment to Healthcare Safety
This delivery is part of HOO CHEMTEC’s ongoing mission to provide reliable, high-quality chemical solutions to sectors where safety and precision are paramount. The company continues to build partnerships with distributors and end-users in the medical and pharmaceutical industries worldwide.
About HOO CHEMTEC
HOO CHEMTEC develops and supplies specialized chemicals for demanding industrial and institutional applications, with a strong focus on quality, consistency, and technical support.
For product information:
www.hoochemtec.com
Contact
Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTECContact
Rain Zhang
+86 16696202111
www.hoochemtec.com
Rain Zhang
+86 16696202111
www.hoochemtec.com
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