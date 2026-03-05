High‑Performance Foam-in-Place Gasket Solutions by RAMPF
Plastics Technology Expo 2026: Customized polyurethane and silicone systems / Fast, cost‑efficient contract manufacturing – Booth 1324
Wixom, MI, March 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Group, Inc. is showcasing its advanced foam‑in‑place gasket (FIPG) technology and cost-efficient gasket contract manufacturing services for the automotive, electronics, energy technology, medical technology, lighting, and household appliance sectors at Plastics Technology Expo (PTXPO), March 17 to 19, in Rosemont, IL – Booth 1324.
Key Takeaways
1. Tailor‑made Foam‑in‑Place Gaskets (FIPG), Foam‑in‑Place Formed Gaskets (FIPFG), and application‑specific seals deliver maximum sealing performance in the automotive, electronics, energy technology, medical technology, lighting, and household appliance industries.
2. Low-maintenance, automated mixing and dispensing systems ensure accurate processing of reactive resins across a wide viscosity range.
3. RAMPF provides unparalleled efficiency and quality in gasket contract manufacturing for small batch sizes, fluctuating production volumes, and complex component geometries.
Polyurethane and Silicone Gaskets for Maximum Sealing Performance
RAMPF RAKU® PUR polyurethane and RAKU® SIL silicone systems are engineered for high-performance sealing applications. Liquid to highly thixotropic, two-component foam gaskets and elastomer seals are applied using FIPFG and FIPG technologies. Key advantages include:
• Direct application onto components without inserted or adhesive seals
• Controlled expansion and fast curing
• Reduced cycle times and improved production efficiency
• Excellent process reliability and handling properties
Automated Mixing and Dispensing Technology for Superior Efficiency
RAMPF mixing and dispensing systems are low‑maintenance, highly reliable, and deliver precise, repeatable processing of reactive materials across a wide viscosity range. Integrated automation enables seamless production workflows with:
• Dynamic mixing for consistent material reactivity
• Precisely synchronized material preparation and dispensing
• Robotic integration, image recognition, and sensor-based quality control
Contract Manufacturing for Unparalleled Efficiency and Quality
Manufacturers in the automotive, electronics, energy technology, medical technology, lighting, and household appliance industries rely on RAMPF for flexible, cost‑effective gasket contract manufacturing that eliminates the need for capital investment in dedicated equipment. State‑of‑the‑art production facilities in Wixom, Michigan, and Suwanee, Georgia, support small batch sizes, fluctuating production volumes, and complex component geometries.
By combining high‑performance reactive resin systems with advanced automated mixing and dispensing technology, RAMPF guarantees short cycle times, consistent quality, and long‑lasting sealing performance – enabling customers to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure reliable production across a wide range of applications.
Visit RAMPF Group, Inc. at PTXPO from March 17 to 19 in Rosemont, IL – Booth 1324.
Key Takeaways
1. Tailor‑made Foam‑in‑Place Gaskets (FIPG), Foam‑in‑Place Formed Gaskets (FIPFG), and application‑specific seals deliver maximum sealing performance in the automotive, electronics, energy technology, medical technology, lighting, and household appliance industries.
2. Low-maintenance, automated mixing and dispensing systems ensure accurate processing of reactive resins across a wide viscosity range.
3. RAMPF provides unparalleled efficiency and quality in gasket contract manufacturing for small batch sizes, fluctuating production volumes, and complex component geometries.
Polyurethane and Silicone Gaskets for Maximum Sealing Performance
RAMPF RAKU® PUR polyurethane and RAKU® SIL silicone systems are engineered for high-performance sealing applications. Liquid to highly thixotropic, two-component foam gaskets and elastomer seals are applied using FIPFG and FIPG technologies. Key advantages include:
• Direct application onto components without inserted or adhesive seals
• Controlled expansion and fast curing
• Reduced cycle times and improved production efficiency
• Excellent process reliability and handling properties
Automated Mixing and Dispensing Technology for Superior Efficiency
RAMPF mixing and dispensing systems are low‑maintenance, highly reliable, and deliver precise, repeatable processing of reactive materials across a wide viscosity range. Integrated automation enables seamless production workflows with:
• Dynamic mixing for consistent material reactivity
• Precisely synchronized material preparation and dispensing
• Robotic integration, image recognition, and sensor-based quality control
Contract Manufacturing for Unparalleled Efficiency and Quality
Manufacturers in the automotive, electronics, energy technology, medical technology, lighting, and household appliance industries rely on RAMPF for flexible, cost‑effective gasket contract manufacturing that eliminates the need for capital investment in dedicated equipment. State‑of‑the‑art production facilities in Wixom, Michigan, and Suwanee, Georgia, support small batch sizes, fluctuating production volumes, and complex component geometries.
By combining high‑performance reactive resin systems with advanced automated mixing and dispensing technology, RAMPF guarantees short cycle times, consistent quality, and long‑lasting sealing performance – enabling customers to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure reliable production across a wide range of applications.
Visit RAMPF Group, Inc. at PTXPO from March 17 to 19 in Rosemont, IL – Booth 1324.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Categories