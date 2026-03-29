aicas EdgeSuite Now Supports NXP eIQ® Auto SDK, Unifying Automotive AI Workflow
Enabling a Seamless Edge-to-Cloud Environment for Automotive ML Development and Deployment
Wilmington, DE, March 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- aicas, a leader in embedded software solutions and realtime data management, today announced the successful integration of NXP® Semiconductors’ eIQ® Auto machine learning (ML) software development kit (SDK) with the aicas EdgeSuite. As demonstrated at CES at the NXP booth, this key integration provides automotive developers with a unified end-to-end workflow for deploying and continuously improving AI models at the automotive edge.
The integration effectively allows developers to combine NXP’s proven eIQ Auto SDK with EdgeSuite’s robust, modular edge-to-cloud infrastructure for comprehensive software, data, and AI model management.
Accelerating AI Deployment on NXP’s Platforms
NXP’s eIQ® Auto SDK offers a unified environment for deploying and optimizing ML models tailored specifically for automotive devices and applications. By leveraging the integration with EdgeSuite, these models are now seamlessly incorporated into structured edge workflows, enabling data-driven development, reliable deployment, and continuous improvement on supported S32 automotive processors from NXP.
“NXP’s eIQ® Auto SDK gives developers an efficient framework for deploying automotive ML models efficiently. Through the deep integration with EdgeSuite, these models can now be incorporated into edge environments, rigorously evaluated on NXP’s S32 devices and managed alongside other critical software components," said Michael Reimann, Head of Product and Solution Architecture at aicas. "This integration provides a streamlined solution for our shared customers who use NXP hardware to advance their AI technology in production vehicles."
“The integration of NXP’s eIQ® Auto SDK with aicas EdgeSuite marks an important step in simplifying and accelerating AI deployment for our automotive customers,” said Robert Moran, VP and GM Automotive Processing at NXP. “By combining NXP’s scalable solutions with aicas’ robust edge-to-cloud infrastructure, developers gain a more unified and efficient path from model creation to real-world validation. This collaboration strengthens our shared commitment to enabling safer, smarter, and more software defined vehicles.”
Preparing for Centralized, AI-Driven Vehicle Architectures
As the automotive industry continues its shift toward centralized, software-defined vehicle architectures, advanced processor platforms play a key role in making this transition possible. With NXP’s S32N7 super-integration processor series, developers gain a high-performance foundation designed to support increasingly complex, software-driven automotive systems. EdgeSuite enables the controlled operation of software, data, and AI models across complex vehicle systems, facilitating the transition from distributed ECUs to centralized vehicle computers.
EdgeSuite: The Unified Edge-to-Cloud Infrastructure
The aicas EdgeSuite is a modular, edge-to-cloud infrastructure designed to unify software, data, and AI model management. Built on nearly 25 years of embedded and realtime expertise, EdgeSuite accelerates development, scales edge AI solutions from pilots to global rollouts, and ensures continuous system improvement even in low-connectivity or mission-critical environments. Whether on factory floors, in fast-moving fleets, or across industrial infrastructure, EdgeSuite ensures reliable over-the-air (OTA) updates, secure data access, and continuous improvement, even in low-connectivity environments.
With the new integration, developers using NXP eIQ® Auto SDK gain immediate access to:
Consistent Model Deployment: Models supported by eIQ® Auto SDK are delivered reliably to edge devices via EdgeSuite’s controlled distribution workflows.
Operational Data Access: EdgeSuite captures, filters, and routes essential vehicle sensor data, supporting the data-driven training and iterative improvement of ML models.
Realtime Visualization and Insights: EdgeSuite dashboards allow developers to observe inference behavior, track performance metrics, and monitor system states in realtime.
Expanding a Long-Standing Relationship
This integration significantly expands aicas’ existing support for NXP’s automotive solutions. aicas technologies have previously played a key role in demonstrations that have combined NXP’s GreenBox 3 and GoldBox 3 development platforms - featuring essential components of the S32 Automotive Processing Platform - with EdgeSuite for essential data access, visualization, and vehicle insights. This latest integration deepens the support for NXP’s ecosystem, providing customers with reliable tools to drive the future of the software-defined vehicle.
The integration effectively allows developers to combine NXP’s proven eIQ Auto SDK with EdgeSuite’s robust, modular edge-to-cloud infrastructure for comprehensive software, data, and AI model management.
Accelerating AI Deployment on NXP’s Platforms
NXP’s eIQ® Auto SDK offers a unified environment for deploying and optimizing ML models tailored specifically for automotive devices and applications. By leveraging the integration with EdgeSuite, these models are now seamlessly incorporated into structured edge workflows, enabling data-driven development, reliable deployment, and continuous improvement on supported S32 automotive processors from NXP.
“NXP’s eIQ® Auto SDK gives developers an efficient framework for deploying automotive ML models efficiently. Through the deep integration with EdgeSuite, these models can now be incorporated into edge environments, rigorously evaluated on NXP’s S32 devices and managed alongside other critical software components," said Michael Reimann, Head of Product and Solution Architecture at aicas. "This integration provides a streamlined solution for our shared customers who use NXP hardware to advance their AI technology in production vehicles."
“The integration of NXP’s eIQ® Auto SDK with aicas EdgeSuite marks an important step in simplifying and accelerating AI deployment for our automotive customers,” said Robert Moran, VP and GM Automotive Processing at NXP. “By combining NXP’s scalable solutions with aicas’ robust edge-to-cloud infrastructure, developers gain a more unified and efficient path from model creation to real-world validation. This collaboration strengthens our shared commitment to enabling safer, smarter, and more software defined vehicles.”
Preparing for Centralized, AI-Driven Vehicle Architectures
As the automotive industry continues its shift toward centralized, software-defined vehicle architectures, advanced processor platforms play a key role in making this transition possible. With NXP’s S32N7 super-integration processor series, developers gain a high-performance foundation designed to support increasingly complex, software-driven automotive systems. EdgeSuite enables the controlled operation of software, data, and AI models across complex vehicle systems, facilitating the transition from distributed ECUs to centralized vehicle computers.
EdgeSuite: The Unified Edge-to-Cloud Infrastructure
The aicas EdgeSuite is a modular, edge-to-cloud infrastructure designed to unify software, data, and AI model management. Built on nearly 25 years of embedded and realtime expertise, EdgeSuite accelerates development, scales edge AI solutions from pilots to global rollouts, and ensures continuous system improvement even in low-connectivity or mission-critical environments. Whether on factory floors, in fast-moving fleets, or across industrial infrastructure, EdgeSuite ensures reliable over-the-air (OTA) updates, secure data access, and continuous improvement, even in low-connectivity environments.
With the new integration, developers using NXP eIQ® Auto SDK gain immediate access to:
Consistent Model Deployment: Models supported by eIQ® Auto SDK are delivered reliably to edge devices via EdgeSuite’s controlled distribution workflows.
Operational Data Access: EdgeSuite captures, filters, and routes essential vehicle sensor data, supporting the data-driven training and iterative improvement of ML models.
Realtime Visualization and Insights: EdgeSuite dashboards allow developers to observe inference behavior, track performance metrics, and monitor system states in realtime.
Expanding a Long-Standing Relationship
This integration significantly expands aicas’ existing support for NXP’s automotive solutions. aicas technologies have previously played a key role in demonstrations that have combined NXP’s GreenBox 3 and GoldBox 3 development platforms - featuring essential components of the S32 Automotive Processing Platform - with EdgeSuite for essential data access, visualization, and vehicle insights. This latest integration deepens the support for NXP’s ecosystem, providing customers with reliable tools to drive the future of the software-defined vehicle.
Contact
aicasContact
Jennifer Bortchen
+49 721 66 39 68 75
www.aicas.com
Please only contact via E-Mail
Jennifer Bortchen
+49 721 66 39 68 75
www.aicas.com
Please only contact via E-Mail
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