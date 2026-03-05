SottoPelle® Recognizes Harry Condoleon, DO, FACOS, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Clive, IA, March 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Harry Condoleon, DO, FACOS, is the Owner and Medical Director of SOMA Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetics, where he is dedicated to delivering patient-centered care that blends surgical expertise with a comprehensive approach to wellness and aesthetics. He is known for creating a welcoming, supportive environment where patients feel comfortable, informed, and confident in their care.
Dr. Condoleon graduated from Des Moines University in 1992. He went on to complete a residency in General Surgery, serving as Chief Resident in his final year, during which he developed a strong foundation in advanced surgical techniques and patient care. Following residency, he completed fellowship training in Surgical Oncology, further refining his surgical skills and expanding his expertise, including training in oncoplastic techniques.
With a career grounded in precision, safety, and individualized treatment planning, Dr. Condoleon’s clinical interests include cosmetic surgery, aesthetic medicine, and comprehensive patient care. He is committed to staying at the forefront of advancements in both surgical and non-surgical therapies to provide effective, evidence-based options tailored to each patient’s goals.
Dr. Condoleon’s philosophy centers on treating the whole person, combining technical excellence with compassionate care to help patients look, feel, and function at their best.
Harry Condoleon, DO, FACOS, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since November 2025.
To view additional information about Harry Condoleon, DO, FACOS, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/harry-condoleon-do-facos/
Provider Information:
Harry Condoleon, DO, FACOS
SOMA Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetics
12107 Stratford Drive, Clive, IA 50325
(515) 395-7661
https://www.somadsm.com/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/somacosmeticsurgery/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/somaalgona
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
