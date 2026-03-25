Missouri Launches First-Ever Child Care WAGE$ Pilot
Child Care Aware of Missouri secures $5.6 million to boost educator pay and strengthen St. Louis County's early childhood workforce.
St. Louis, MO, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) recently announced the launch of the Child Care WAGE$ Missouri pilot project, a groundbreaking initiative designed to increase retention through compensation based on education for early childhood educators in St. Louis County. The program – funded by a $5.6 million award administered by the St. Louis County Children’s Services Fund on behalf of the County – will begin offering services in May 2026.
Developed by the TEACH Early Childhood National Center in North Carolina, the Child Care WAGE$ program is a strategic salary supplement initiative investing in early childhood educators to elevate care quality and workforce stability. With more than 30 years of proven success in five other states, this marks the first-ever implementation in Missouri, made possible through CCAMO’s long-standing affiliation with the national TEACH Early Childhood Scholarship program.
“This has been a four-year journey driven by one clear goal: valuing early childhood educators,” said Beth Ann Lang, Deputy CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri. “Launching WAGE$ in St. Louis County is a powerful step toward fairer compensation and stronger workforce stability. We’re proud to bring this opportunity to educators who have long asked for recognition and financial support tied to their experience and dedication.”
Through the WAGE$ Missouri pilot, eligible educators in licensed or license-exempt child care programs in St. Louis County will receive salary supplements based on their education level and retention at their St. Louis County-based child care program. These ongoing financial incentives reinforce that professional growth translates into tangible pay increases and long-term workforce stability. The organization’s leadership envisions the St. Louis County pilot as a proof of concept, using data and measurable outcomes to advocate for expanding the WAGE$ model across additional Missouri counties in the coming years.
CCAMO’s leadership in strengthening the early childhood profession spans more than two decades. In 2000, CCAMO secured the sole state license for the TEACH Early Childhood Missouri Scholarship program and awarded the first TEACH Missouri Scholarships, setting the foundation for educational advancement and career development across the state’s early education workforce. To date TEACH Missouri has awarded more than 5,500 scholarships to early child professionals.
CCAMO will hire a Director to lead the new WAGE$ program and plans to bring on two counselors once fully staffed. A tax consultant position will be added in a contracted position beginning in April.
“This pilot is an investment not only in St. Louis County’s child care professionals,” Lang added “but also in the children and families who benefit from consistent, high-quality care.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
Developed by the TEACH Early Childhood National Center in North Carolina, the Child Care WAGE$ program is a strategic salary supplement initiative investing in early childhood educators to elevate care quality and workforce stability. With more than 30 years of proven success in five other states, this marks the first-ever implementation in Missouri, made possible through CCAMO’s long-standing affiliation with the national TEACH Early Childhood Scholarship program.
“This has been a four-year journey driven by one clear goal: valuing early childhood educators,” said Beth Ann Lang, Deputy CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri. “Launching WAGE$ in St. Louis County is a powerful step toward fairer compensation and stronger workforce stability. We’re proud to bring this opportunity to educators who have long asked for recognition and financial support tied to their experience and dedication.”
Through the WAGE$ Missouri pilot, eligible educators in licensed or license-exempt child care programs in St. Louis County will receive salary supplements based on their education level and retention at their St. Louis County-based child care program. These ongoing financial incentives reinforce that professional growth translates into tangible pay increases and long-term workforce stability. The organization’s leadership envisions the St. Louis County pilot as a proof of concept, using data and measurable outcomes to advocate for expanding the WAGE$ model across additional Missouri counties in the coming years.
CCAMO’s leadership in strengthening the early childhood profession spans more than two decades. In 2000, CCAMO secured the sole state license for the TEACH Early Childhood Missouri Scholarship program and awarded the first TEACH Missouri Scholarships, setting the foundation for educational advancement and career development across the state’s early education workforce. To date TEACH Missouri has awarded more than 5,500 scholarships to early child professionals.
CCAMO will hire a Director to lead the new WAGE$ program and plans to bring on two counselors once fully staffed. A tax consultant position will be added in a contracted position beginning in April.
“This pilot is an investment not only in St. Louis County’s child care professionals,” Lang added “but also in the children and families who benefit from consistent, high-quality care.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
Contact
Child Care Aware of MissouriContact
Robin Phillips
314-535-1458
www.mochildcareaware.org
Robin Phillips
314-535-1458
www.mochildcareaware.org
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