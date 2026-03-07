Christensen, Shatner, Marsters Q&A’s, Local Sessions Highlight FAN EXPO Cleveland Panel Programming
Celebrity, Industry, Cosplay, Fandom, Gaming, Anime and Many Other Topics for 125+ Panels Plus Evening Events Over Three Days Featured at Huntington Convention Center, March 13-15
Cleveland, OH, March 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- FAN EXPO events are all about unique experiences and lasting memories. In that spirit, FAN EXPO Cleveland has unveiled an array of panel programming sessions ranging from celebrity Q&As with headliners Hayden Christensen (Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, Episode III - Revenge of the Sith), William Shatner (Star Trek, Boston Legal), James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel), Helen Hunt (Mad About You, Twister) and dozens more. Add to that a plethora of industry, cosplay, gaming, anime, and entertaining, informative panels from all areas of pop culture, Friday through Sunday, March 13-15, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.
From show opening at 3 p.m. on Friday all the way through closing on Sunday at 5 p.m., all day and into the night, more than 125 panels, screenings, and meetups make up the exclusive schedule of interactive sessions.
There are also a host of evening events planned, including the FAN EXPO Cleveland Kickoff Party at Ethlete Lab Academy (14414 Detroit Ave.) on Thursday, March 12, from 3-6 p.m.; the Afterparty at the Ivy (1212 W. 6th St.) on Friday at 7 p.m.; the Force After Hours Star-Wars themed celebration, cosplay competition and Revenge of the Sith screening (Theater #2, Friday, 7 p.m.); the Pirates vs. Ninjas Official Saturday Night Afterparty at Foundation Room Cleveland (308 Euclid Ave.); Comics & Cocktails in the Theater Lobby (Saturday, 7 p.m.) and the Drink & Draw on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Aireal’s Place (815 Superior Ave.).
FAN EXPO Cleveland programming operates multiple rooms throughout all three days during show hours and into the evenings with dozens of sessions featuring superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror, podcasts, screenings, and other pop culture-themed sessions, many conducted by Cleveland-based organizations.
And some programs that will run throughout the weekend include convention fighting with the Belegarth Medieval Combat Society, lightsaber choreography with BG Lightsaber Group, themed cosplay competitions, and a voice actor booth with hundreds of lines to record.
Fans can review the entire event schedule at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpocleveland/our-schedule/ and on the FAN EXPO Cleveland app.
Dates, times, and content subject to change. Consult the website/app schedule for the final schedule.
Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now at fanexpocleveland.com.
Cleveland is the fourth event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events.
About FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Toronto Comicon, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Dallas, VIDCON Anaheim, EDMONTON EXPO, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available on the website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
From show opening at 3 p.m. on Friday all the way through closing on Sunday at 5 p.m., all day and into the night, more than 125 panels, screenings, and meetups make up the exclusive schedule of interactive sessions.
There are also a host of evening events planned, including the FAN EXPO Cleveland Kickoff Party at Ethlete Lab Academy (14414 Detroit Ave.) on Thursday, March 12, from 3-6 p.m.; the Afterparty at the Ivy (1212 W. 6th St.) on Friday at 7 p.m.; the Force After Hours Star-Wars themed celebration, cosplay competition and Revenge of the Sith screening (Theater #2, Friday, 7 p.m.); the Pirates vs. Ninjas Official Saturday Night Afterparty at Foundation Room Cleveland (308 Euclid Ave.); Comics & Cocktails in the Theater Lobby (Saturday, 7 p.m.) and the Drink & Draw on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Aireal’s Place (815 Superior Ave.).
FAN EXPO Cleveland programming operates multiple rooms throughout all three days during show hours and into the evenings with dozens of sessions featuring superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror, podcasts, screenings, and other pop culture-themed sessions, many conducted by Cleveland-based organizations.
And some programs that will run throughout the weekend include convention fighting with the Belegarth Medieval Combat Society, lightsaber choreography with BG Lightsaber Group, themed cosplay competitions, and a voice actor booth with hundreds of lines to record.
Fans can review the entire event schedule at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpocleveland/our-schedule/ and on the FAN EXPO Cleveland app.
Dates, times, and content subject to change. Consult the website/app schedule for the final schedule.
Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now at fanexpocleveland.com.
Cleveland is the fourth event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events.
About FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Toronto Comicon, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Dallas, VIDCON Anaheim, EDMONTON EXPO, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available on the website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
Contact
FAN EXPO HQContact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
www.fanexpohq.com
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
www.fanexpohq.com
Categories