Shreekant Patil Empowers HAL Nashik Supply During National Productivity Week 2026
PARENTNashik Founder CEng. Shreekant Patil guides HAL Nashik supply chain on MSME clusters as growth engines during National Productivity Week 2026, Govt. Subsidy Schemes, port strategies.
Nashik, India, March 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The National Productivity Council (NPC) celebrated its 68th Foundation Day on February 12, 2026, observing National Productivity Week from February 12-18 nationwide under the theme "Clusters as Growth Engine: Maximizing Productivity in MSMEs." in alignment with this national initiative, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Nashik Division hosted an impactful workshop on February 17th, 2026.
CEng. Shreekant Patil, renowned consultant as keynote speaker was felicitated by Mr. Girish Karve, AGM MS Dept., HAL Nashik (Overhauling) for his impactful session on "Clusters as Growth Engine – Maximizing Productivity in MSMEs" during National Productivity Day celebrations on February 17, 2026 at HAL Nashik Division Factory.
Over 100 HAL officials and Nashik suppliers attended the 90-minute workshop, where Shreekant Patil shared strategies leveraging government subsidy schemes, technology transfer opportunities, Industry 4.0 adoption, ZED/LEAN/BIS certifications, and indigenous defence part manufacturing to reduce imports while exploring export potential for local suppliers. A lively Q&A followed, addressing supplier queries on global opportunities.
About CEng. Shreekant Patil: Founder at PARENTNashik, Former Senior Consultant at National Productivity Council (Ministry of Commerce), Startup India Mentor, Certified Master Trainer (NSDC-Skill India, DVET, MSSDS), MACCIA, NIMANashik - Skill/Startup Committee Chairman, BIS India/AWS/ISA Technical Committee Member, Quality Council of India QPAC Member, Niryat Bandhu/Exim Mitra MSME Consultant, and IBSEA Vice President—empowering MSMEs nationwide through productivity enhancement and global competitiveness.
CEng. Shreekant Patil, renowned consultant as keynote speaker was felicitated by Mr. Girish Karve, AGM MS Dept., HAL Nashik (Overhauling) for his impactful session on "Clusters as Growth Engine – Maximizing Productivity in MSMEs" during National Productivity Day celebrations on February 17, 2026 at HAL Nashik Division Factory.
Over 100 HAL officials and Nashik suppliers attended the 90-minute workshop, where Shreekant Patil shared strategies leveraging government subsidy schemes, technology transfer opportunities, Industry 4.0 adoption, ZED/LEAN/BIS certifications, and indigenous defence part manufacturing to reduce imports while exploring export potential for local suppliers. A lively Q&A followed, addressing supplier queries on global opportunities.
About CEng. Shreekant Patil: Founder at PARENTNashik, Former Senior Consultant at National Productivity Council (Ministry of Commerce), Startup India Mentor, Certified Master Trainer (NSDC-Skill India, DVET, MSSDS), MACCIA, NIMANashik - Skill/Startup Committee Chairman, BIS India/AWS/ISA Technical Committee Member, Quality Council of India QPAC Member, Niryat Bandhu/Exim Mitra MSME Consultant, and IBSEA Vice President—empowering MSMEs nationwide through productivity enhancement and global competitiveness.
Contact
PARENTNashikContact
Aditya Patil
+91-2536632483
http://parentnashik.com
Aditya Patil
+91-2536632483
http://parentnashik.com
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