Remote, Hybrid Jobs Reach 52% of Global Workforce, Power $5 Trillion Economy; The Gignomist Projects 90M Jobs by 2030

Remote work is now a permanent pillar of the global labor market, with 330M workers and 52% of the workforce participating at least part-time. Hybrid models dominate, adopted by 75% of organizations, while 27% of employees work fully remote and fueling a $5 Trillion gig economy.