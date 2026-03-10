Texas Foreclosure Filings for March Near 4,000 Properties Again According to WeCloseNotes.com
Texas foreclosure filings for March remain steady at 3,973 total cases this month. With the steady increase in distressed borrowers across the Lone Star State, this leads to a tremendous amount of opportunities for debt buyers and distressed real estate investors from Scott Carson at WeCloseNotes.com Inc.
Austin, TX, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Everything is Bigger in Texas: Scott Carson and WeCloseNotes.com Reveal High-Volume Real Estate Opportunities in March 2026 Foreclosure Report.
In a state where everything is bigger, the opportunities for distressed real estate acquisition are no exception. Scott Carson, the "Marco Polo of Note Buying" and CEO of WeCloseNotes.com Inc., has released a comprehensive analysis of the March 2026 Texas foreclosure market, signaling a robust environment for savvy investors seeking to capitalize on nearly 4,000 monthly filings.
With over two decades of experience and billions of dollars in distressed debt managed, Scott Carson has established WeCloseNotes.com as the premier authority for investors looking to navigate the complexities of the Texas market. This latest report highlights a remarkably stable landscape, with 3,973 total foreclosure filings currently active across the Lone Star State.
"The Texas market remains one of the most consistent engines for investment in the country," said Scott Carson. "With a steady volume of roughly 4,000 filings per month, investors have a predictable roadmap to find high-yield opportunities, provided they have the right data and the experience to execute."
Market Breakdown: A Sea of Opportunity
The March data reveals a diverse spread of residential and commercial distress, offering multiple entry points for local and out-of-state investors:
Commercial Dominance: The report identifies 547 commercial filings. Central Texas (Austin/San Antonio) leads the sector with 161 filings, followed closely by the Houston area with 131.
The Powerhouse Counties: Harris County remains the perennial leader with 614 filings, while Bexar (317), Dallas (295), and Tarrant (237) counties continue to provide significant inventory for "subject-to" deals and pre-foreclosures.
Emerging Shifts: Hidalgo County saw a surprising jump to 226 filings, while West Texas saw a 20% decrease, signaling a tightening of inventory in the oil-rich regions.
Leveraging Decades of Experience
Scott Carson and the team at WeCloseNotes.com Inc. emphasize that successful investing in 2026 requires more than just a list of addresses. By leveraging Carson’s proprietary strategies, investors are taught to look beyond the surface of the data:
Distressed Debt Acquisition: Identifying banks with "bad debt" to negotiate the purchase of entire portfolios.
Private Money Intelligence: Tracking individuals foreclosing on LLCs to identify and recruit new private lenders.
Niche Market Navigation: Understanding the competitive nature of high-growth areas like Comal and Hays counties.
"We don't just look at these numbers as stats; we look at them as solved problems," Carson continued. "Our mission at WeCloseNotes.com is to provide the education and the deal-flow access that allows our students to turn these filings into performing assets."
About Scott Carson and WeCloseNotes.com Inc.
Scott Carson is a nationally recognized real estate investor, speaker, and the host of the award-winning Note Closers Show Podcast. Since 2005, he has been featured in major publications and has helped thousands of investors across the United States master the art of non-performing notes and distressed real estate. WeCloseNotes.com Inc. is an industry-leading education and investment firm specializing in finding, funding, and flipping distressed notes.
For more information, market deep-dives, or to listen to the latest episode of the Note Closers Show Podcast, visit WeCloseNotes.com.
In a state where everything is bigger, the opportunities for distressed real estate acquisition are no exception. Scott Carson, the "Marco Polo of Note Buying" and CEO of WeCloseNotes.com Inc., has released a comprehensive analysis of the March 2026 Texas foreclosure market, signaling a robust environment for savvy investors seeking to capitalize on nearly 4,000 monthly filings.
With over two decades of experience and billions of dollars in distressed debt managed, Scott Carson has established WeCloseNotes.com as the premier authority for investors looking to navigate the complexities of the Texas market. This latest report highlights a remarkably stable landscape, with 3,973 total foreclosure filings currently active across the Lone Star State.
"The Texas market remains one of the most consistent engines for investment in the country," said Scott Carson. "With a steady volume of roughly 4,000 filings per month, investors have a predictable roadmap to find high-yield opportunities, provided they have the right data and the experience to execute."
Market Breakdown: A Sea of Opportunity
The March data reveals a diverse spread of residential and commercial distress, offering multiple entry points for local and out-of-state investors:
Commercial Dominance: The report identifies 547 commercial filings. Central Texas (Austin/San Antonio) leads the sector with 161 filings, followed closely by the Houston area with 131.
The Powerhouse Counties: Harris County remains the perennial leader with 614 filings, while Bexar (317), Dallas (295), and Tarrant (237) counties continue to provide significant inventory for "subject-to" deals and pre-foreclosures.
Emerging Shifts: Hidalgo County saw a surprising jump to 226 filings, while West Texas saw a 20% decrease, signaling a tightening of inventory in the oil-rich regions.
Leveraging Decades of Experience
Scott Carson and the team at WeCloseNotes.com Inc. emphasize that successful investing in 2026 requires more than just a list of addresses. By leveraging Carson’s proprietary strategies, investors are taught to look beyond the surface of the data:
Distressed Debt Acquisition: Identifying banks with "bad debt" to negotiate the purchase of entire portfolios.
Private Money Intelligence: Tracking individuals foreclosing on LLCs to identify and recruit new private lenders.
Niche Market Navigation: Understanding the competitive nature of high-growth areas like Comal and Hays counties.
"We don't just look at these numbers as stats; we look at them as solved problems," Carson continued. "Our mission at WeCloseNotes.com is to provide the education and the deal-flow access that allows our students to turn these filings into performing assets."
About Scott Carson and WeCloseNotes.com Inc.
Scott Carson is a nationally recognized real estate investor, speaker, and the host of the award-winning Note Closers Show Podcast. Since 2005, he has been featured in major publications and has helped thousands of investors across the United States master the art of non-performing notes and distressed real estate. WeCloseNotes.com Inc. is an industry-leading education and investment firm specializing in finding, funding, and flipping distressed notes.
For more information, market deep-dives, or to listen to the latest episode of the Note Closers Show Podcast, visit WeCloseNotes.com.
Contact
We Close NotesContact
Scott Carson
512-585-3810
http://WeCloseNotes.com
http://TalkWithScottCarson.com
Scott Carson
512-585-3810
http://WeCloseNotes.com
http://TalkWithScottCarson.com
Categories