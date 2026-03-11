DataCore Appoints Former Scale Computing Executive Michael Patterson as Vice President of Sales
Driving stronger channel partnerships and regional growth across the Americas.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DataCore Software, a leader in data infrastructure and management, today announced the appointment of Michael Patterson as Vice President of Sales for the Americas, strengthening the company’s leadership team as it continues to expand its market presence and accelerate growth across the region. In this role, Patterson will lead DataCore’s Americas sales organization, reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Tom Cordiner and working closely with partners and internal teams to drive strategic initiatives and deepen engagement across the company’s channel ecosystem.
Patterson joins DataCore from Scale Computing, where he spent eight years in sales leadership positions and played a key role in expanding the company’s enterprise and partner-led business. Over his 25+ year career, he has built a strong track record of developing high-performing commercial teams while enabling channel partners to bring innovative IT solutions to market.
“The Americas represents a major growth opportunity for DataCore, and we are continuing to invest in the leadership and partnerships needed to scale our business in the region,” said Tom Cordiner, Chief Revenue Officer at DataCore. “Michael’s experience building teams and driving results in fast-moving IT infrastructure markets will help us strengthen our execution across key growth areas including edge, HPC/AI, and Kubernetes and container technologies, and capture the opportunities ahead.”
With a background spanning both technical and commercial roles, Patterson brings a broad perspective on how organizations adopt and scale technology. His experience working with both emerging companies and global enterprises, such as Microsoft and Gartner, has helped him shape effective growth strategies and drive strong business outcomes.
In his new position at DataCore, Patterson will focus on advancing go-to-market execution across the Americas, working closely with customers and partners to expand market reach and deliver greater value through the company’s data storage and management solutions for core and edge/ROBO environments.
About DataCore
DataCore empowers organizations to gain intelligent, secure, and flexible control of their data, no matter where it lives. We simplify the way block, file, and object data is stored, protected, and managed across core, edge, and cloud environments. By streamlining operations and reducing infrastructure costs, we empower IT leaders with the agility and freedom to meet evolving business demands. For more information, visit datacore.com.
Patterson joins DataCore from Scale Computing, where he spent eight years in sales leadership positions and played a key role in expanding the company’s enterprise and partner-led business. Over his 25+ year career, he has built a strong track record of developing high-performing commercial teams while enabling channel partners to bring innovative IT solutions to market.
“The Americas represents a major growth opportunity for DataCore, and we are continuing to invest in the leadership and partnerships needed to scale our business in the region,” said Tom Cordiner, Chief Revenue Officer at DataCore. “Michael’s experience building teams and driving results in fast-moving IT infrastructure markets will help us strengthen our execution across key growth areas including edge, HPC/AI, and Kubernetes and container technologies, and capture the opportunities ahead.”
With a background spanning both technical and commercial roles, Patterson brings a broad perspective on how organizations adopt and scale technology. His experience working with both emerging companies and global enterprises, such as Microsoft and Gartner, has helped him shape effective growth strategies and drive strong business outcomes.
In his new position at DataCore, Patterson will focus on advancing go-to-market execution across the Americas, working closely with customers and partners to expand market reach and deliver greater value through the company’s data storage and management solutions for core and edge/ROBO environments.
About DataCore
DataCore empowers organizations to gain intelligent, secure, and flexible control of their data, no matter where it lives. We simplify the way block, file, and object data is stored, protected, and managed across core, edge, and cloud environments. By streamlining operations and reducing infrastructure costs, we empower IT leaders with the agility and freedom to meet evolving business demands. For more information, visit datacore.com.
Contact
DataCoreContact
Mariia Kholotii
+1 (954) 377-6000
https://www.datacore.com/
Mariia Kholotii
+1 (954) 377-6000
https://www.datacore.com/
Categories