Hundreds Attend Pennington Biomedical's 26th Annual Irene W. Pennington Wellness Day for Women
Community event provides screenings, education and wellness activities.
Baton Rouge, LA, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Close to 500 women from across the Greater Baton Rouge region gathered at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center on Saturday, March 7, for the 26th annual Irene W. Pennington Wellness Day for Women, a morning dedicated to health screenings, wellness education and activities focused on mind and body health.
Participants received a Passport to Wellness Card and visited screening and activity stations throughout the Center, connecting with healthcare providers and researchers while learning practical ways to support their health.
Attendees had access to a wide range of free screenings, including blood pressure, body mass index, EKGs, hepatitis C, skin cancer checks, stroke risk assessments, lipid panels and blood glucose screenings. Colorectal cancer screening kits were distributed, and mammograms were provided by appointment through Mary Bird Perkins. The Our Lady of the Lake Mobile Blood Donation Center also collected blood donations on site.
The day began with a chair yoga session led by Grace Yoga + Pilates and included educational sessions such as “Alzheimer’s Disease and Brain Health: What’s in Your Control,” led by Dr. R. Mark Sayes of Primary Care Plus, and “Ask the Experts,” featuring Pennington Biomedical researchers Dr. Robert Dubin, Dr. Jacob Mey and Dr. Prachi Singh. Center researchers fielded questions from attendees on everything from GLP1 drugs and fad diets to dietary supplements and tips for better, more consistent sleep.
Dr. Tim Gilbert, director of the Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic at Pennington Biomedical delivered a talk on "Obesity Associated Medical Conditions and Obesity Management." The American Heart Association also provided CPR demonstrations.
Sponsors for the 2026 Wellness Day for Women included Pennington Biomedical and the Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation as host sponsors; FMOL Health – Our Lady of the Lake as presenting sponsor; Louisiana Blue and Primary Care Plus as associate sponsors; and Baton Rouge Cardiology Center, Mary Bird Perkins, Woman’s Hospital, Team Blue Volunteers, Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute, Walgreens, Lamar Advertising, MacLaff Inc., Southside Produce and Trio Eyecare as in-kind sponsors. Jason’s Deli provided boxed lunches for participants.
The Irene W. Pennington Wellness Day for Women is held annually to honor the legacy of Irene W. Pennington and provide free health resources to women across the community. The event is coordinated through the Center's Division of Scientific Education, and Center faculty and staff volunteers help to put on the event.
Interim Senior Vice Chancellor and Executive Director Dr. Jennifer Rood comended the voluntreers for heping to make the day such a success.
"Events like this truly bring our mission to life. It was inspiring to see so many teams across the Center working together to share knowledge and create a welcoming environment for the community we serve," she said.
