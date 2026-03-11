Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Doc One Inc. and a Private Buyer
Witchita, KS, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Doc One Inc and a private buyer.
Doc One operates four restaurants in Kansas, serving a loyal customer base with in-store dining, catering, and app-based to-go options. The regional restaurant chain was established in 2005 and features a fast-casual, health-focused menu including customizable gourmet salads, soups, and fresh sandwiches.
The buyer is a private operator that intends to continue operating the properties following the transaction.
“The owners of Doc One spent years developing a brand into a successful operation that led to multiple locations and a trusted name in their markets. The buyers are getting a well-oiled machine that will surely present growth opportunities for them in the future.”
- Kevin Barrett, Managing Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
