National Family Justice Announces Support for the State of Men’s Health Act (H.R. 7602)
National Family Justice, a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening families and supporting fair and healthy parent child relationships, today announced its public support for the State of Men’s Health Act, H.R. 7602, currently under consideration in the United States Congress.
Saint Petersburg, FL, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The State of Men’s Health Act calls for a comprehensive federal review of the health challenges facing men and boys in the United States, including disparities in life expectancy, suicide rates, workplace fatalities, mental health outcomes, and access to preventative care. The legislation would direct the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to conduct a nationwide assessment and provide recommendations aimed at improving health outcomes for men and boys.
According to national public health data, men in the United States die on average several years earlier than women and experience significantly higher rates of suicide, substance abuse, and occupational fatalities. Despite these disparities, advocates say that a coordinated national strategy focused specifically on men’s health has largely been absent from federal policy.
National Family Justice believes addressing these issues is essential not only for men themselves, but also for the families and communities who depend on them.
“Healthy fathers, husbands, brothers, and sons are the foundation of strong families,” said a spokesperson for National Family Justice. “When men’s physical and mental health needs go unaddressed, the ripple effects are felt by children, partners, and entire communities. The State of Men’s Health Act represents an important step toward understanding and addressing these disparities through data driven policy.”
The organization notes that improving men’s health outcomes can have far reaching benefits, including stronger family stability, improved economic participation, and better long term outcomes for children.
National Family Justice works with families navigating complex social and legal systems, and the organization regularly sees the real world impact that untreated mental health struggles, stress related illness, and lack of preventative care can have on fathers and families.
“Public policy often overlooks the ways men’s wellbeing affects family wellbeing,” the organization stated. “Supporting men’s health is not a partisan issue. It is a family issue.”
National Family Justice encourages lawmakers from both parties to support thoughtful research and policy initiatives that address the health challenges facing men and boys across the country.
The organization urges Congress to move the State of Men’s Health Act forward so that policymakers, medical professionals, and community leaders can begin building informed solutions that strengthen families and improve public health nationwide.
According to national public health data, men in the United States die on average several years earlier than women and experience significantly higher rates of suicide, substance abuse, and occupational fatalities. Despite these disparities, advocates say that a coordinated national strategy focused specifically on men’s health has largely been absent from federal policy.
National Family Justice believes addressing these issues is essential not only for men themselves, but also for the families and communities who depend on them.
“Healthy fathers, husbands, brothers, and sons are the foundation of strong families,” said a spokesperson for National Family Justice. “When men’s physical and mental health needs go unaddressed, the ripple effects are felt by children, partners, and entire communities. The State of Men’s Health Act represents an important step toward understanding and addressing these disparities through data driven policy.”
The organization notes that improving men’s health outcomes can have far reaching benefits, including stronger family stability, improved economic participation, and better long term outcomes for children.
National Family Justice works with families navigating complex social and legal systems, and the organization regularly sees the real world impact that untreated mental health struggles, stress related illness, and lack of preventative care can have on fathers and families.
“Public policy often overlooks the ways men’s wellbeing affects family wellbeing,” the organization stated. “Supporting men’s health is not a partisan issue. It is a family issue.”
National Family Justice encourages lawmakers from both parties to support thoughtful research and policy initiatives that address the health challenges facing men and boys across the country.
The organization urges Congress to move the State of Men’s Health Act forward so that policymakers, medical professionals, and community leaders can begin building informed solutions that strengthen families and improve public health nationwide.
Contact
National Family Justice, Inc.Contact
Tammy S. Sullivan
704-777-4088
nationalfamilyjustice.org
Tammy S. Sullivan
704-777-4088
nationalfamilyjustice.org
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