The Winston School Announces IB Programme During 50th Anniversary Year
The Winston School, celebrating its 50th anniversary, is now an IB Candidate School for the Middle Years Programme. The MYP will launch for grades 6–10 in Fall 2027, with the IB Diploma Programme planned for 2028. Winston will be the only Texas school for students with learning differences offering IB, combining rigorous academics with a high-support environment students need to thrive.
Dallas, TX, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Winston School has been approved as an International Baccalaureate (IB) Candidate School for the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme (MYP), marking an exciting milestone as the school celebrates its 50th anniversary. The designation begins the process toward offering one of the world’s most respected academic frameworks to students who learn differently.
As a candidate school, Winston will begin faculty training and program development this spring while working toward full authorization. The school will align programs with the MYP framework for students in grades 6–10 during the 2026-2027 school year. Looking ahead, Winston also intends to add Diploma Programme (DP) candidacy in Fall 2028, with the first cohort of IB Diploma candidates anticipated to graduate in Spring 2030.
The International Baccalaureate is a globally recognized educational framework known for its rigorous, inquiry-based approach to learning. The MYP encourages students to think critically, make interdisciplinary connections, and apply their learning to real-world challenges while developing strong research, communication, and problem-solving skills.
For The Winston School—a school dedicated to bright students who learn differently—the IB philosophy closely aligns with its mission. The program emphasizes conceptual understanding, project-based learning, and multiple ways for students to demonstrate mastery, allowing teachers to maintain high expectations while providing the structured support and differentiated instruction learning different students need to succeed.
Once fully implemented, Winston will be the only independent school in Texas, specifically for learning different students, to offer the IB Programme, joining other exemplary schools worldwide that provide this opportunity.
“Tomorrow’s leaders are today’s students. The IB Programme offers our talented, incredibly creative students the connectivity, critical thinking, and community engagement essential for nurturing a globally and future-focused mindset. The IB curriculum is designed to be inclusive, accessible, and individualized, making it perfectly aligned to Winston's mission of serving students who learn differently,” said Dr. Jenn Milam, the Pamela K. Murfin Head of School.
Founded in 1975, The Winston School in Dallas has spent five decades empowering bright students who learn differently. Launching the IB journey during the school’s 50th anniversary year reflects Winston’s continued commitment to evolving its academic program while remaining true to its philosophy of providing a high-challenge, high-support environment where students can thrive.
As a candidate school, Winston will begin faculty training and program development this spring while working toward full authorization. The school will align programs with the MYP framework for students in grades 6–10 during the 2026-2027 school year. Looking ahead, Winston also intends to add Diploma Programme (DP) candidacy in Fall 2028, with the first cohort of IB Diploma candidates anticipated to graduate in Spring 2030.
The International Baccalaureate is a globally recognized educational framework known for its rigorous, inquiry-based approach to learning. The MYP encourages students to think critically, make interdisciplinary connections, and apply their learning to real-world challenges while developing strong research, communication, and problem-solving skills.
For The Winston School—a school dedicated to bright students who learn differently—the IB philosophy closely aligns with its mission. The program emphasizes conceptual understanding, project-based learning, and multiple ways for students to demonstrate mastery, allowing teachers to maintain high expectations while providing the structured support and differentiated instruction learning different students need to succeed.
Once fully implemented, Winston will be the only independent school in Texas, specifically for learning different students, to offer the IB Programme, joining other exemplary schools worldwide that provide this opportunity.
“Tomorrow’s leaders are today’s students. The IB Programme offers our talented, incredibly creative students the connectivity, critical thinking, and community engagement essential for nurturing a globally and future-focused mindset. The IB curriculum is designed to be inclusive, accessible, and individualized, making it perfectly aligned to Winston's mission of serving students who learn differently,” said Dr. Jenn Milam, the Pamela K. Murfin Head of School.
Founded in 1975, The Winston School in Dallas has spent five decades empowering bright students who learn differently. Launching the IB journey during the school’s 50th anniversary year reflects Winston’s continued commitment to evolving its academic program while remaining true to its philosophy of providing a high-challenge, high-support environment where students can thrive.
Contact
The Winston SchoolContact
Brooke Mayer
214-691-6950
www.winston-school.org
Brooke Mayer
214-691-6950
www.winston-school.org
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