The Winston School Announces IB Programme During 50th Anniversary Year

The Winston School, celebrating its 50th anniversary, is now an IB Candidate School for the Middle Years Programme. The MYP will launch for grades 6–10 in Fall 2027, with the IB Diploma Programme planned for 2028. Winston will be the only Texas school for students with learning differences offering IB, combining rigorous academics with a high-support environment students need to thrive.